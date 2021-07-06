Christopher Bell Supports Children’s Miracle Network With New Scheme

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11 for one of the few remaining regular-season races. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell will use the opportunity to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network with a special paint scheme.

JGR issued a press release on Tuesday, July 6, confirming that Bell will partner with Stanley Black & Decker, CRAFTSMAN, and the Ace Hardware Foundation to make the special scheme possible. The design will take the No. 20 JGR Toyota Camry to outer space for the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). The mostly-red stock car will feature stars and planets on the side, along with a rocketship. The Children’s Miracle Network logo will cover the hood.

UNVEIL!

@CBellRacing will be running this awesome paint scheme as part of the Racing for a Miracle program at Atlanta. The partnership between @craftsman and the @AceHardware Foundation has helped raise money and awareness to support @CMNHospitals. #TeamCRAFTSMAN @childrensatl pic.twitter.com/xCo701CAzJ — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) July 6, 2021

In order to make the design more special, four CMN kids from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Parker, age 12; Ella, age 16; John, age 10; and Elijah, age 11 — drew images to show what they have overcome in their lives. These designs adorn the sides of the No. 20 JGR Toyota Camry.

“I’m so excited to join the Racing for a Miracle program for my first time,” Bell said in the press release. “As I drive on Sunday, I’m racing for my honorary crew members; Parker, Ella, John, and Elijah and will be reminded of how strong and determined they are. For these kids, I hope to take my outer space-themed car to victory lane.”

The CMN Kids Take Part in a Unique NASCAR Experience

Along with being part of the No. 20’s paint scheme, the four CMN kids will also have the opportunity to take part in a special NASCAR experience at the track. They will receive VIP race-day treatment, which includes hospitality, and they will serve as honorary JGR crew members.

This partnership is nothing new for JGR and Stanley Black & Decker. 2021 marks the 15th year that the tool manufacturer has supported the Racing for a Miracle Program, resulting in $1.5 million in donations. The support will continue on July 11 when CRAFTSMAN and the Ace Hardware Foundation donate $100,000 to CMN Hospitals.

“Stanley Black & Decker is proud to continue to support CMN Hospitals’ mission across the U.S.,” said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorships for Stanley Black & Decker. “During the past 15 years, we have been honored to help create amazing memories between our NASCAR drivers and the wonderful kids we call ‘honorary crew members.’ But most importantly, this partnership has supported a critical mission – helping provide the best care for kids across the country.”

Bell Supports the Children’s Miracle Network Following a Strong Performance

When the JGR driver heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway, he will attempt to keep his momentum going with another top finish. He is fresh off a second-place finish in the July 4 Cup Series race at Road America, just behind race-winner Chase Elliott. Bell had the fastest car during the final stage, which he used to recover from a pit road penalty and turn in his best finish since ninth at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20.

“Yeah, kind of buried ourselves there when we had that pit road penalty,” Bell told media members after the July 4 race, per PRN. “It was a lot of fun. Our Sirius XM Camry was really good. It’s been a trying last two months, but we feel like we’re getting back on track. There’s no reason why we can’t be running up front every week.”

Bell started his season quickly with a win in the Daytona Road Course race on Feb. 21. He locked up a spot in the playoffs and raised expectations. However, Bell has dealt with issues during the 2021 season. He has only posted seven top-10 finishes and three top-10s. Bell’s second-place finish at Road America set him up for the final stretch of the regular season, which includes two more road courses (Indianapolis and Watkins Glen).

