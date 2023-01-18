Clint Bowyer & Kyle Busch Join Star-Studded Racing Series

The Superstar Racing Experience continues to add major talent for its third season. The latest big names in racing to join are Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, and Helio Castroneves.

The SRX Series dropped the updates on January 18. According to the information provided, Busch will join the SRX Series for races at Motor Mile Speedway on July 27 and Berlin Raceway on August 3. Castroneves will take on Motor Mile, Berlin, and Lucas Oil Speedway (August 17).

Let's get 𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐃𝐘. Kyle Busch joins SRX for Motor Mile on July 27th and Berlin on August 3rd. pic.twitter.com/NEgeKnxh08 — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) January 18, 2023

Bowyer’s schedule will also feature three events. He will make his SRX Series debut at Stafford Speedway on July 13. Bowyer will then take on the events at Motor Mile Speedway and Lucas Oil Speedway as he faces off with a wide variety of competitors.

“Looking forward to getting back behind a racin wheel again,” Bowyer tweeted on January 18. “Now, to get my physical condition back to be able to actually ‘fit’ behind said racin wheel.”

Bowyer Will Reunite With a Former Teammate

The SRX Series still has numerous updates to provide about the 2023 driver lineup, but the first few announcements have set up an exciting season. Specifically, the opener at Stafford Speedway will feature a reunion between former teammates.

Bowyer, who drove for Stewart-Haas Racing from 2017-2020, will line up against current SHR driver Kevin Harvick on July 13. The two former teammates will compete with each other once again while putting their big personalities on display.

Harvick, who was the first guest driver announced by the SRX Series, will take on two events in 2023. He will make his series debut at Stafford before heading to Berlin Raceway on August 3. This is the track where he will compete against both Castroneves and Busch.

The two former SHR teammates turned heads during their time competing together in the NASCAR Cup Series. Now they will face off once again while adapting to a unique race car.

Busch Has Quickly Contended With Unique Vehicles

Like Bowyer and Harvick, Busch has no previous experience in the SRX Series. He will have to learn how the unique race cars handle during the limited practice sessions, and then he will have to put his knowledge to use while contending against several stars from multiple series.

Busch will face a steep learning curve, but that has not limited him in the past. He has previously shown the ability to step into a new vehicle and contend for the win, whether the races have taken place on dirt or asphalt.

For example, Busch has won the prestigious Snowball Derby Super Late Model race multiple times (2009, 2017). He also won the Slinger Nationals in 2011.

Another recent example took place the week after the 2021 Cup Series season. Busch joined Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. The two-time Cup Series champion had no prior experience in the unique NRX cars, nor did he have experience making multiple jumps in the middle of the race.

Busch quickly gained experience while working with Scott Speed. He was able to secure a spot in the main event, and he ultimately finished fourth overall while battling some of the biggest names in rallycross.