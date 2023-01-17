Kevin Harvick Takes On New Racing Challenge in 2023

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick has expanded his summer schedule. He will take on a new racing challenge as he joins the Superstar Racing Experience for two of its 2023 events.

The SRX Series announced the news on January 17. The series revealed that Harvick will take on the season-opening event at Stafford Speedway (Connecticut) on July 13. He will then return to the purpose-built car for the trip to Berlin Raceway (Michigan) on August 3.

NEWS: We're happy. Kevin Harvick will join SRX for the season opener at Stafford Speedway on July 13th and Berlin Raceway on August 3rd. pic.twitter.com/00wbZcUN4Z — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) January 17, 2023

Harvick is a fitting choice for the series co-created by Tony Stewart. The two drivers are friends, and Harvick has driven for Stewart-Haas Racing since the 2014 season while delivering a championship and nearly 40 wins. Harvick is also a vocal supporter of short tracks and their local communities.

Both events coincide with important races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The SRX Series season opener will take place days prior to the trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race at Berlin Raceway will be three days before the drivers return to Michigan International Raceway, the track where Harvick punched his ticket to the 2022 Cup Series playoffs.

The Deal Answers 1 Important Question

The SRX Series team has answered many questions over the offseason. There have been updates about the tracks where the drivers will compete, as well as an announcement about a new broadcast partnership with ESPN that will bring back “Thursday Night Thunder.”

The questions about the driver lineup had gone unanswered until January 17. This was the day that the SRX Series announced Harvick would compete. Though there are several other questions about the rest of the lineup.

The SRX Series has featured a wide variety of standout drivers, both part-time and full-time. This list has included Tony Stewart, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle, Paul Tracy, Helio Castroneves, Helio Castroneves, Matt Kenseth, Hailie Deegan, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, and many others.

One of these drivers has provided an unofficial update. Reigning SRX Series champion Marco Andretti said on Twitter that he has some plans to defend his title in 2023. The SRX Series just has not officially confirmed his return.

Multiple Current NASCAR Drivers Have Competed in SRX

Harvick is the latest driver from the ranks of NASCAR to take part in the SRX Series. Newman joined the series on a full-time basis while three current drivers took part in limited races.

Hailie Deegan and Chase Elliott both competed in some select SRX Series in 2021 and 2022. Elliott won the 2021 season finale at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and then he won at Sharon Speedway in 2022.

Deegan finished second at Knoxville Raceway, fourth at Slinger Speedway, and 10th at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in 2021. She then finished sixth at Stafford Speedway and ninth at I-55 Raceway in 2022.

Ryan Blaney also joined the series for the season finale at Sharon Speedway. He competed against the SRX Series regulars, as well as his father Dave, before finishing seventh in his series debut.

According to ESPN’s Ryan McGee, this group is only the start. The veteran reporter said on January 17 that “more current NASCAR drivers are expected to announce” their plans for the SRX Series in the coming weeks.