Kyle Busch Lands New Primary Partner for 2023 Season

The No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing is expanding its lineup. Two-time champion Kyle Busch will have a new partner for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Richard Childress Racing announced in a press release that Netspend, a provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses, will take over the No. 8 Chevrolet in 2023 as part of a multi-race deal.

RCR did not detail when these events will take place. The release only noted that the schedule will include some select races. Though it noted that Busch will have Netspend as his primary partner during the third consecutive trip to Circuit of the Americas on March 26, 2023.

Busch Has Multiple New Schemes for 2023

The offseason has been full of updates from Richard Childress Racing. The organization has provided numerous updates ahead of Busch’s first season in the No. 8, including dropping a long list of sponsors.

Previous updates have shown that Busch will have BetMGM, Alsco Uniforms, 3CHI, and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen as his primary partners for the 2023 season. Now, Netspend will join this group.

The new scheme will certainly stand out during the trip to COTA and other select races. Busch’s stock car will have orange, blue, and white as its primary colors while massive Netspend logos take over the sides and the hood.

“Both Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch are living out their dreams every day, having won multiple championships and some of the most prestigious races in motorsports,” said Kelley Knutson, president of Netspend.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the No. 8 Netspend Chevy on race tracks across America and delivering our key marketing and business objectives through this unique platform with the RCR team partnership.”

Busch’s Time With RCR Includes an Important Test

Busch will not officially make his debut in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet until the Busch Light Clash on February 4-5, but he will first take part in an important preseason event.

Busch headed down to Circuit of the Americas on January 16. He joined Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric for a Goodyear tire test at the Texas road course, and he controlled a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet during the session.

This test was one part of making improvements in the racing product ahead of the 2023 season, and Busch was a fitting person to bring along. He has 642 career starts in the Gen 4, Gen 5, Gen 6, and Gen 7 cars, which includes 47 road course starts and four trips to Victory Lane.

Along with the experience, Busch is also willing to speak his mind. He won’t beat around the bush when detailing what is right and what is wrong with any tire setup used, which should only help NASCAR and Goodyear make improvements.

The trip to COTA was the first of several 2023 tests for NASCAR as it continues to pursue better racing on all forms of tracks. The next on the schedule will take place at Phoenix Raceway on January 24-25 as NASCAR tests a new aero package.

Busch will not be part of this test after taking part in the session at COTA. Instead, the lineup will feature Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.