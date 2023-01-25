NASCAR Announces Packed Lineup for Chicago Weekend

The stage is set for a packed weekend of music and racing in Chicago. NASCAR has announced the concert lineup featuring four headliners.

According to a press release, The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett will all perform concerts during the race weekend in Chicago. The Black Crowes will perform after Xfinity and Cup Series qualifying on July 1 while The Chainsmokers will perform after the Xfinity Series race.

A bold lineup for an iconic city.#NASCARChicago | https://t.co/mm0xHwArDB pic.twitter.com/ZbqeIKj628 — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) January 25, 2023

The music continues on July 2. Crockett will serve as the opener before Lambert performs a full-length concert in advance of the first-ever Cup Series race on the streets of The Windy City.

The two-day reserved tickets with a wide variety of perks are currently on sale for the Chicago race weekend, starting at $465. Two-day general admission tickets for the race starting at $269 will go on sale to the public on Thursday, February 2 at 10 a.m. CT. All ticket prices include taxes and fees.

“The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment event in the 75-year history of NASCAR,” said Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese. “We are proud to welcome superstars The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend.”

NASCAR Has Previous Ties to The Chainsmokers

The Chicago weekend will not be the first time that The Chainsmokers have taken part in pre-race festivities. The duo also did so during a two-day music festival leading up to the 2017 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which also featured Major Lazer as the co-headliner.

Additionally, a report surfaced in 2021 indicating that The Chainsmokers’ Kick the Habit Productions had teamed up with Will Smith, Amazon Studios, and NASCAR for a racing-themed romantic comedy. No further updates have been made available since the original report in August 2021.

The Black Crowes also have ties to NASCAR. The group performed a concert prior to the 2005 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series All-Star Challenge at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Ryan Newman started from the pole, but Hall of Famer Mark Martin went on to win the race for the second time in his career.

Of course, a unique crossover between the world of NASCAR and music is a video from Lambert. “Fastest Girl in Town” debuted in 2012, and it featured then-JR Motorsports driver Danica Patrick as one of the stars.

Many Other Updates Are on the Way

The race on the streets of Chicago will not take place until the first weekend in July, but track president Julie Giese and NASCAR have been hard at work preparing for the unique event.

There have been some updates about the layout of the track and the concert lineup, but there are more updates on the way. For example, there will be a special layout for the Chicago street race promo car.

You decide what design we go with for #NASCARChicago's Promo Car! — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) January 13, 2023

There are three designs currently being considered for the wrap. Fans can vote on their favorite and let NASCAR know if the Chevrolet Camaro should feature a white, light blue, or dark blue scheme.

Along with the outcome of the scheme vote, there will also be updates in the future about some special guests. NASCAR will have to make announcements about the honorary starter and grand marshal.