NASCAR Sets Dates for Truck Series & Xfinity Series Bonus Races

Every year, Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series drivers have the opportunity to battle for bonus money in select races. Now NASCAR has revealed when these races will take place.

The Xfinity Series version of the program is the Dash 4 Cash. This four-race stretch pits a select group of drivers against each other. The one with the best finish in the event walks away with $100,000. They do not have to win the race to secure the money. They just have to finish ahead of the other eligible drivers.

The March 25 race at Circuit of the Americas will serve as the unofficial start. It will determine which four drivers will compete in the first Dash 4 Cash race, which takes place on April 1 at Richmond Raceway.

The month of April is going to be fun! #Dash4Cash is back for the 2023 #XfinitySeries season! pic.twitter.com/0JVg0ssK3y — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) January 31, 2023

The Dash 4 Cash program continues with three other races — Martinsville Speedway on April 15, Talladega Superspeedway on April 22, and Dover Motor Speedway on April 29. Each race will pay out $100,000 to the highest-finishing eligible driver.

The driver that wins the first Dash 4 Cash bonus will automatically have a spot in the second round. The other three spots will go to the drivers with the highest finishing position in the Xfinity Series race. Each subsequent race will use the same formula to determine the eligible drivers.

The Craftsman Truck Series Version Features 3 Races

The Dash 4 Cash program shakes out over four races, but the Craftsman Truck Series version is shorter. The Triple Truck Challenge only features three races as the drivers battle for the bonus money.

The Triple Truck Challenge will begin on May 26 with a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will then continue with the June 3 race at World Wide Technology Raceway. The Triple Truck Challenge comes to a close on June 23 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The bonus program first joined the Craftsman Truck Series during the 2019 season. There have been several winners that have walked away with bonus money after winning the race. Some standout examples are Greg Biffle, Brett Moffitt, Ross Chastain, Todd Gilliland, John Hunter Nemechek, and Sheldon Creed.

A trio of part-time drivers captured the three bonuses during the 2022 season. Corey Heim won at World Wide Technology Raceway while running a part-time schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Ryan Preece then captured the second bonus at Nashville Superspeedway while driving for David Gilliland Racing.

Parker Kligerman won the final Triple Truck Challenge race. He held off Zane Smith, who won a Triple Truck Challenge race in 2020, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course while driving for Henderson Motorsports.

NASCAR Has Eligibility Rules for These Bonus Races

With so much bonus money on the line, what is to keep drivers from other series from participating and trying to steal a win? There are actually specific rules in place for this scenario.

There are several races on the Craftsman Truck Series schedule in which drivers pursuing points in the Cup Series can not compete. The Triple Truck Challenge races are on this list, as are the final eight races of the season. This run includes the regular-season finale and the playoffs.

Similarly, drivers that pursue points in the Xfinity Series are not allowed to take part in the races that make up the Triple Truck Challenge. They are also unable to compete in the season finale.

The Xfinity Series schedule also includes similar events. Drivers who have not declared for points in the Xfinity Series can not take part in the Dash 4 Cash, elimination events, or the playoffs. They are also ineligible for the Chicago Street Race on July 1.