Joe Gibbs Racing Vice Chairman & COO Coy Gibbs Dies at 49

NASCAR mourns the loss of an important member of the community. Coy Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing‘s vice chairman and Chief Operating Officer, has died at the age of 49.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced the news during pre-race ceremonies at Phoenix Raceway on November 6. The organization confirmed that Gibbs had passed away with a brief statement on Twitter. It did not provide any further details.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Coy Gibbs, father of Ty Gibbs. He was 49. pic.twitter.com/ELwW21twuf — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 6, 2022

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” the team said in a statement. “The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Gibbs was one of two children of Coach Joe Gibbs. His brother, JD Gibbs, passed away in 2019. The cause of death was complications of a degenerative neurological disease.

Gibbs Previously Worked in the NFL

Gibbs, who played linebacker at Stanford University from 1991-1994, previously spent time in the NFL while working with his father. He was an assistant offensive quality control coach for the then-Washington Redskins from 2004-2007.

Gibbs also spent four seasons competing in two of the national NASCAR series. He made his debut in the Camping World Truck Series during the 2000 season. He made 12 starts for Joe Gibbs Racing. He then ran full-time in both 2001 and 2002 while accumulating 21 top-10 finishes and six top-fives.

Gibbs also spent time in the Xfinity Series. He made five starts during the 2002 season before taking on the full-time schedule in 2003. His last start in a national NASCAR series was at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Following the end of the 2007 season, Gibbs took on a new challenge. He founded the JGRMX team in 2008, which ran until the end of the 2020 season. In 2016, he was named to the vice chairman and chief operating officer role in which he oversaw the NASCAR programs.

NASCAR Released a Statement of its Own

The news stunned the members of the NASCAR community. Teams, drivers, and crew members responded by offering their condolences and saying that they will pray for the entire Gibbs family. Everyone on the starting grid also held a moment of silence during the pre-race ceremonies.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs,” said NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France in a statement. “On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer.”

Gibbs was on hand at Phoenix Raceway during the finale weekend. He watched as his son, Ty Gibbs, dominated the Xfinity Series championship race while leading 125 of the 200 laps. They then celebrated the career achievement.

“Words can’t describe this day,” Kyle Busch tweeted ahead of the race. “Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbroken.”

“Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest. @JoeGibbsRacing,” Denny Hamlin added.