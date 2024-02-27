Dale Earnhardt, Jr., King Of All NASCAR Media

Don’t look now but the biggest star in NASCAR may not even be on track. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is building a multi-million dollar multi-media empire spanning traditional broadcast networks, streaming services, social media, podcasting, and online video. Earnhardt is getting so big he is even having an influence on NASCAR’s business negotiations.

Consider, Earnhardt has 2.5 million followers on Twitter. Current NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has about 338,000, while Kyle Busch, one of the best racers of this generation, has just under 1 million. Junior also has about 1 million followers on Instagram and his video podcast, Dale Jr. Download, essentially it’s just Dale talking with a single guest, regularly garners tens of thousands of views on YouTube — far more than most of NASCAR’s own videos. No surprise, corporate media is ready to open up the checkbook.

Dale’s Influence on NASCAR the Show

Last month, Netflix released NASCAR: Full Speed, a five-part documentary series that Dale Earnhardt, Jr. executive produced. As Heavy reported when it was released, NASCAR: Full Speed made it into the top 5 of shows on Netflix in the US and Canada. Maybe even more important, the series, along with Earnhardt’s efforts to create more NASCAR-related content off the track, may be helping the sport expand its international audience and it’s “pop culture pull.”

Dale noted on his podcast that his deal with NBC expired at the end of last year. Given his growing popularity, plus the big new media deal NASCAR recently signed, plus the big new media deal the NASCAR Xfinity series signed with the CW, plus the success of his Netflix series, it’s very likely Junior will soon announce a mega-deal for both his services and his Dirty Mo Media shows. He could be just weeks away from being the ‘Joe Rogan of NASCAR.’

Where will Dale go? A report in Sports Business Journal suggests Earnhardt may sign with Amazon. “Given how the deep-pocketed Amazon entered the NFL and brought big-name talent like Al Michaels in front of the camera and Fred Gaudelli behind the scenes, it could become a player for Earnhardt’s services”

Amazon has dropped tens of millions for the rights to NFL games — and to NFL broadcasting talent. The same may very well happen for Earnhardt.

Dale’s Influence on NASCAR the Business

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver, and two-time Daytona 500 winner. He’s won with his own team and while racing for others. Sales of Earnhardt, Jr. merchandise still rank among the top 10. NASCAR labels him “perhaps the most popular driver in NASCAR history.” But he’s more than that. He comes from one of the most iconic NASCAR racing families in history. He’s been a team owner and race commentator. His growing media empire, including several shows based around NASCAR and Southern lifestyle, extends his reach even deeper. This gives Earnhardt power in NASCAR that few others have.

As Heavy reported, soon after Earnhardt started discussing team charter negotiations on his show, NASCAR made a surprising concession to the teams.

Earnhardt’s influence on the business of NASCAR is clear. It’s the reason his show reels in some of the most influential people in NASCAR.

Estimates peg Earnhardt’s net worth at about $400 million. Expect his net worth to get much bigger, soon. Along with his influence.