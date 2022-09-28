Dale Earnhardt Jr. Expands With 7-Figure Podcast Deal

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Dirty Mo Media has just made a major move. The company founded by the NASCAR Hall of Famer has inked a seven-figure podcast deal to help it grow even bigger and reach different audiences.

Axios first reported the news. The company revealed that this deal is with Cadence13 and that it will help Dirty Mo Media launch three new podcasts this fall. They will join the existing products in “The Dale Jr. Download,” “Door Bumper Clear,” “The Burton Continuum,” and “Speed Street.”

According to Axios, these shows will not focus solely on motorsports like the existing Dirty Mo Media offerings. Instead, they will tap “into the passions of Southern sports fans.” One of the examples included was college football, which is fitting considering the inherent passion of those in the area.

Along with the new podcasts, there will also be several new original shows on Dirty Mo Media’s YouTube channel that will further help the company grow in multiple ways. Furthermore, the company “plans to push more aggressively into TV production,” per Axios.

Earnhardt Recently Made Multiple Moves in Preparation

Dirty Mo Media has steadily grown in recent years, especially after Earnhardt retired from full-time Cup Series competition. This growth ultimately led up to some significant changes in the command structure.

Earnhardt announced on September 22 multiple changes to the executive leadership structure of his companies. These had the biggest impact on JR Motorsports, Dirty Mo Media, and DEJ Management, which oversees Earnhardt Jr.’s brand marketing and business relationships.

The biggest move was Earnhardt promoting Kelley Earnhardt Miller to Chief Executive Officer of all of his companies. As the general manager of JR Motorsports, Earnhardt Miller was a key factor in the motorsports organization winning three Xfinity Series championships and four Late Model championships.

“Kelley is one of the most prominent businesspeople in motorsports and for good reason,” Earnhardt said in a statement. “She is a brilliant mind and proven leader. Making her CEO is long overdue, but if we are going to position our businesses to maximize their potential and equip our people with the organizational support they need to succeed, there’s no better leader than Kelley.”

The moves continued with LW Miller moving to Senior Vice President of Motorsports, Joe Mattes becoming Senior Vice President of Business and Strategy for JR Motorsports, and Tony Mayhoff becoming Vice President of Strategy and Development for DEJ Management.

Mike Davis Also Took on a Bigger Role

Another important change to the leadership structure involved the co-host of “The Dale Jr. Download.” Mike Davis, the man who co-founded Dirty Mo Media with Earnhardt, has been named President and Executive Producer of the company. He has also become an equity partner.

Davis will devote “all efforts” in the future to helping Dirty Mo Media continue to expand. He will make the important hires and help build the new shows that will come as part of this seven-figure deal with Cadence13.

Davis co-founded Dirty Mo Media with Earnhardt in 2013. The company entered the podcast world with “The Dale Jr. Download,” which they used to discuss NASCAR and conduct interviews with people spanning multiple forms of motorsports. The company has since grown exponentially, and it is only poised to continue doing so in the near future.