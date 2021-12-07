Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Scheme for Martinsville Xfinity Series Race

The stage is set for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s lone NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2022. He has revealed the Unilever/Hellmann’s scheme that he will run on the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro.

Earnhardt provided the first look during an Instagram live session on Tuesday, December 7. He explained how a JR Motorsports designer, Ryan Williams, came up with multiple schemes so that the fans could vote on their favorite. They ultimately made the choice for him, which he revealed by stepping back and letting the camera focus on the stock car.

The No. 88 Chevrolet features the blue, white, and yellow colors, as well as a Hellmann’s logo and bowtie on the hood. The bowtie also sits below the door numbers for some extra flair. Associate partners in Degree and Unilever have logos on the sides of the stock car.

“It’s got the giant Hellmann’s logo on the hood. I love how big it is!” Earnhardt said in his Instagram video. “Love these stripes — the blue and the yellow. I love the white race car because when you go out there and race — especially the short track — you beat, bang, get all the scrapes and the character from the race. The white paint always shows that off really well.”

JR Motorsports Also Considered a Different Door Number

When Earnhardt revealed on the October 26 episode of “The Dale Jr. Download” that he would make one start during the 2022 season, he also announced that he would bring back the No. 88 instead of taking over the No. 8 from Josh Berry. However, he also considered a different option.

Earnhardt explained during his December 7 Instagram video that there were some things up in the air at JRM that resulted in him considering running a different number. He had Williams mock up a design featuring No. 03 on the doors.

As Earnhardt said, this number is the one that he used during his time racing in the Street Stock Series. He ultimately opted to bring back the No. 88 instead of switching up the design for 2022.

The 2022 Start Marks a Change for Earnhardt

When Earnhardt climbs into the No. 88, he won’t head to Homestead-Miami Speedway, Darlington Raceway, or Richmond Raceway as he has in the past. Instead, he will take on Martinsville Speedway, the site of one of his most memorable wins.

Earnhardt explained during the October 26 episode of “The Dale Jr. Download” that he prefers the short track due to the style of racing that takes place. He said that the broadcast cameras can’t show all of the bumping and banging that takes place between the drivers as they fight for position due to there being so much action all of the time.

Per Racing Reference, Earnhardt never competed at Martinsville during his Xfinity Series — formerly known as the Busch Series and the Nationwide Series. Though he made 35 starts in the Cup Series and won the famed grandfather clock in 2014.

The No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will make its debut on Friday, April 8, at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity Series race will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET as the drivers fight for the win over 250 laps.

