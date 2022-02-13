Dale Earnhardt Jr. Joins Cup Series Stars for Big Game Prediction

A NASCAR Hall of Fame member has helped predict the winner of Super Bowl LVI. Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Bubba Wallace for a short race to determine whether the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals will win on February 13.

NBC provided a brief glimpse of the race on February 12 and explained the rules. Two drivers represented the Los Angeles Rams while two represented the Cincinnati Bengals. The winner of the mock race would — in theory — determine the winner of the Big Game.

Earnhardt and Elliott took the Los Angeles Rams hat from Rutledge Wood while Wallace and Blaney took the Cincinnati Bengals hat. The four drivers then climbed into their stock cars — Earnhardt borrowed Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Ally Racing Chevrolet — before following the pace truck around the quarter-mile track at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

“We’re young guns,” Wallace said in the short teaser video while pointing at Earnhardt. “The three of us. He’s the elder statesman here. He’s the [Matthew] Stafford. So I’m going to go with Joey B [Burrow].”

The teaser from NBC did not reveal the winner of the mock race. However, Wood noted that Blaney and Elliott remained in a virtual tie as they approached the start-finish line at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The clip ended before Wood revealed which driver had taken the checkered flag.

A Select Few Received Early Access to the Race

Questions began circulating about the special race one week prior to Super Bowl LVI. The Cup Series drivers walked the purpose-built track at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Friday, February 4, before departing for the evening. However, a select few remained in their firesuits.

Dustin Long of NBC Sports and multiple other media members noticed that something unique was taking place when Earnhardt walked onto the short track wearing a firesuit and holding a helmet. The intrigue increased as Blaney’s and Elliott’s stock cars headed toward the start line.

The media members in attendance for the mock race were careful to avoid showing off the end. They did not reveal whether the Bengals or Rams car secured the win. Instead, they simply noted that the race would air prior to the big game on Sunday, February 13.

Earnhardt Has Continued To Create Content for Super Bowl LVI

On my way to dinner – El Segundo Beach pic.twitter.com/h3mS2S7awI — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 12, 2022

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers departed Los Angeles after the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. However, Earnhardt has continued to spend time in Southern California.

The Hall of Famer and Rutledge Wood have made several stops around the Los Angeles area while creating content for NBC. They visited Muscle Beach, watched the sunset in El Segundo, and visited the LA Memorial Coliseum once again to see the construction crews remove the asphalt track.

There will likely be several views of Los Angeles prior to Super Bowl LVI on February 13 (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Earnhardt and Wood will provide a unique look at the City of Angels while the battle between Blaney and Elliott will predict the winner.

