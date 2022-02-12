Brad Keselowski Celebrates Birthday With New Schemes

2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski is celebrating his birthday with a special scheme reveal. He has shown off the Wyndham Rewards scheme that both RFK Racing cars will use in 2022.

The driver-owner showed off the new look on February 12, the day that he turned 38 years old. He revealed that both his No. 6 Ford Mustang and Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang will have the same blue and white scheme as they join forces on the track for the first time as teammates.

The addition of the No. 17 Ford Mustang scheme is an expansion of the partnership between RFK Racing and Wyndham Rewards. The sponsor has primarily focused on one RFK Racing driver at a time, but the 2022 season will follow a different trend as Keselowski tries to get both of his cars in the playoffs while checking off one of his goals.

Wyndham Rewards Has a Strong Relationship With RFK Racing

The 2022 season continues the relationship between Wyndham Rewards and RFK Racing. The two companies have worked together numerous times in the past, including races with Matt Kenseth and Ryan Newman as the drivers of the No. 6 Ford.

Kenseth first showcased the Wyndham Rewards scheme during the 2018 season while sharing the No. 6 with Trevor Bayne. His first race, Kansas Speedway on May 12, marked the debut of RFR’s new partnership with Wyndham Rewards.

The company joined the Cup Series team and immediately supported Kenseth for eight total races as he alternated starts with Bayne. This run included top-10 finishes at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Phoenix Raceway to cap off the year.

Similarly, Ryan Newman showcased a Wyndham Rewards scheme during his three seasons (2019-2021) with what was Roush Fenway Racing. His best finish with the partner on the No. 6 was a runner-up at Talladega Superspeedway behind Ryan Blaney in 2019.

Keselowski Will Debut a New Scheme During the Daytona 500

While Keselowski will showcase the new Wyndham Rewards scheme during the 2022 season, it will not be during the opening points-paying event. He will head to Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 on February 20 with a different scheme on the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

Keselowski will use the white, black, and blue Kohler Generators scheme while making his official debut in a points-paying race. Kohler will serve as his anchor during the 2022 season while making the most appearances out of his list of partners that also includes Castrol, Violet Defense, and Fastenal among others.

Keselowski has several updates to provide about the upcoming season with RFK Racing. He has shown off schemes for both his and Buescher’s extensive list of partners, but he has not provided the schedule for when these schemes will debut. Though Keselowski provided the first look at the No. 6 Violet Defense scheme during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

