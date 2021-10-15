Daniel Suarez & Freeway Insurance Partner for Toys for Tots Campaign

Daniel Suarez will head to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 17, for one of the few remaining NASCAR Cup Series races, but he will first take time for an important event. He and Trackhouse Racing will join forces with partner Freeway Insurance for a Toys for Tots gift drive.

Confie, the parent company of Freeway Insurance, issued a press release and provide further details about the Toys for Tots campaign. Suarez and several others will head to the Freeway Insurance location at 12250 Lake June Rd Ste 103, Balch Springs, Tex. The toy drive will run from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. CT.

NASCAR fans can get involved in the campaign by bringing a toy donation to Toys for Tots. They will receive a free autographed item from Suarez in return. These fans can help provide joy to children in need during the holiday season while also getting the opportunity to meet the driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

“Freeway as you know, they focus a lot on the Hispanic market,” Suarez told Heavy on October 15. “That’s their main customer base. For me, what an amazing opportunity. You know, I love to connect with my community when it comes to events [and] when it comes to the sponsors. For me, it was an extremely organic sponsorship. It came together last year, and everything has been amazing. I’m really excited for this week in Texas.”

Freeway Insurance Will Join Suarez for the Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Once the toy drive comes to a close, Suarez will prepare for the 33rd race of the Cup Series season. He will head to Texas Motor Speedway and climb into the No. 99 that will feature a Freeway Insurance primary scheme. He will then fight for a track where he has two previous top-five finishes in eight starts.

“[Texas Motor Speedway] is a very fast track,” Suarez said. “It’s a fast track that is fun. It’s good to be able to go there, have some fun with the fans. It’s the only race track where I can actually have my family drive to the track, coming from Mexico. It’s a very good place.”

The new primary scheme features an array of colors. The body is white, but there are blue stripes and panels while the numbers are green. The stock car continues a trend from the 2021 season in which Suarez has climbed into a very bright Chevrolet and turned heads on the track, which is something that the 29-year-old appreciates.

Suarez has showcased a wide variety of schemes in 2021. He headed to Nashville Superspeedway in a special Tootsies scheme, he brought out the bright red Good Sam scheme at Talladega, and celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a bright Coca-Cola scheme.

“Yes, of course, the cooler the better, always,” Suarez told Heavy. “Honestly, Freeway, they have amazing colors and they have amazing designs. We have an incredible designer in-house at Trackhouse, and he knocks it out of the park every single time that he gets the opportunity. I’m very excited for this weekend with a beautiful racecar that I’m sure is going to look good and is going to go very fast.”

The Toys for Tots Campaign Continues Trackhouse Racing’s Work in the Community

Partnering with Freeway Insurance for the Toys for Tots campaign only continues the trend of Trackhouse Racing providing crucial support to those in need. The team has actually made these community outreach programs a key part of the business plan.

For example, owner Justin Marks announced on October 5 that Trackhouse Racing will donate a primary paint scheme on its No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro, as well as marketing elements on co-owner Pitbull’s 2022 concert tour, to the SLAM! school. The team will donate all of the proceeds to students’ collegiate scholarship fund.

Additionally, Marks explained in 2020 that a primary goal of Trackhouse Racing is reaching those in underserved communities. Part of this process is having the race team design and execute a STEM education initiative to expose underrepresented youth to career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Trackhouse would achieve this goal by working with school districts, community organizations, and youth groups.

“I mean, it’s always very, very good to be able to give,” Suarez said about Trackhouse Racing. “We are in a very lucky, fortunate position to be doing what we do every single weekend every single day. Trackhouse is wired exactly the same way that I am, trying to support others and trying to support kids.”

