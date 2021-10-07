Trackhouse Racing Announces New Program To Benefit SLAM! School

Trackhouse Racing has announced a new program to benefit co-owner Pitbull’s SLAM! charter school in Miami. The NASCAR Cup Series team will the primary paint scheme from Daniel Suarez‘s No. 99 Chevrolet to raise money for students in need.

The organization revealed the news in a press release on Tuesday, October 5. Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks announced that Trackhouse Racing will donate a primary paint scheme on its No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro, as well as marketing elements on Pitbull’s 2022 concert tour, to SLAM! The team will donate all of the proceeds to students’ collegiate scholarship fund.

“I want Trackhouse to stand for something beyond just racing,” Marks said in a press release. “We are committed to effecting positive change in the community and help the underserved with career opportunities which may not have otherwise existed. Wins in communities with underrepresented youth are the ones that last a lifetime. Those of us fortunate enough to enjoy success have an obligation to give back to society.”

The SLAM! Students Are Learning More About Stock Car Racing

According to the press release, Trackhouse representatives have been providing key information about the sport of stock car racing. They have worked with SLAM! teachers and administrators to help develop the fall curriculum for the SLAM! Marketing Academy.

The students in this academy are learning about NASCAR with a focus on providing presentations. The press release stated that the students will research and identify prospective corporations, build sales and marketing presentations, and develop oral presentations on skill and teamwork. The Trackhouse executives and the students will make final presentations with the sponsorship funds going to the collegiate scholarships.

Trackhouse Racing President Ty Norris presented to students at the SLAM! charter school during the first two sessions. He explained that there was a lack of knowledge about racing initially but that there was potential among the students.

“My first question to students asked how many of them had ever seen a NASCAR race?” Norris said. “One hand went up. By the time we are done, an entire school will know about NASCAR, watch our events, understand how the business works, and become fans of NASCAR.

“The best part is these students, if they work hard, may earn scholarships to pursue their collegiate dreams. Given the financial challenges many of these students face this scholarship may be the difference in pursuing a prosperous professional career and the streets. If we can impact one student, one life, we will all win.”

Trackhouse Racing Has Turned Heads in Only One Season

Marks created Trackhouse Racing in 2020 and announced that Suarez would be the primary driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro. The team has only been in existence for 31 races so far but has achieved success overall.

Suarez came within reach of the playoffs and contended for strong finishes throughout the year. His list of outings includes a fourth-place finish in the Bristol dirt race, ninth at Dover International Speedway, and seventh at Nashville Superspeedway while driving the Tootsies Chevrolet.

Along with solid performances on the track, Trackhouse has also announced expansion plans. The team purchased Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR operation and made Ross Chastain the second driver for the 2022 season. Now Trackhouse has continued to turn heads with the latest SLAM! partnership.

