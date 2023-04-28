Dover Odds Set Up Record-Extending NASCAR Win

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Dover Motor Speedway on April 30. The odds heavily favor Hendrick Motorsports as the organization aims to extend its record at the Monster Mile.

According to DraftKings, Kyle Larson will enter the weekend with the best odds (5-1) as he pursues his second career win at the one-mile Delaware track. He is just ahead of teammates William Byron (11-2) and Chase Elliott (13-2). Josh Berry sits at 40-1 odds as he serves as a replacement for Alex Bowman, who fractured a vertebra during a mid-week race.

Hendrick Motorsports has the most Cup Series wins at Dover in NASCAR history. The organization has celebrated in Victory Lane 22 times with seven different drivers. Jimmie Johnson won 11 by himself while Jeff Gordon added another five. The list also includes two from Elliott and one each from Bowman, Ricky Rudd, Geoff Bodine, and Ken Schrader.

Joe Gibbs Racing is well behind Hendrick Motorsports in terms of wins, but the organization has achieved success at Dover Motor Speedway with nine total wins split between multiple drivers.

Martin Truex Jr. has three wins — one in the No. 19. Teammate Denny Hamlin has one and Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte has one. Matt Kenseth captured his third Dover win after joining JGR while Tony Stewart secured two of his Dover wins in the No. 20. Kyle Busch added three Dover wins before he moved to Richard Childress Racing.

Hamlin Has Favorable Odds Entering Dover Weekend

Hamlin is still on the hunt for his first win of the 2023 Cup Series season. He doesn’t know if he will secure it at Dover Motor Speedway, but he will face favorable odds as he returns to the site of previous success.

Hamlin enters the weekend at 9-1 odds. He is just behind the three full-time Hendrick Motorsports drivers, and he is in a tie with teammate Christopher Bell. The current driver of the No. 20 does not have a Cup Series win at Dover, but he celebrated two times during his Xfinity Series career.

Hamlin’s first win at Dover Motor Speedway took place during a doubleheader in 2020. He started second overall in the first race, and he led 115 of the 311 laps. Hamlin went on to cross the finish line first ahead of Truex (14-1 odds).

Hamlin has not returned to Victory Lane at Dover since this win in 2020, but he has added another top-10 finish. He crossed the finish line seventh overall during the lone 2021 event after the track lost one of its dates to Nashville Superspeedway.

The Closer Can Break an Important Tie

While Hamlin continues the pursuit of his second career win at Dover Motor Speedway, another veteran driver searches for one that would break an important tie. Kevin Harvick enters the weekend at 11-1 odds as he aims for his fourth Dover win and the 61st win of his Cup Series career.

The Closer is currently in a tie with Busch and Truex for the most wins at the Monster Mile among active drivers. All three of his wins have been with Stewart-Haas Racing. His first was in 2015 as he set out to defend his Cup Series championship, and his second was in 2018.

Harvick’s third Dover win took place in 2020 as he capped off the doubleheader. He added more playoff points to his total while simultaneously capturing Ford’s 700th win in the NASCAR Cup Series.