NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte Adds Another Achievement

Bobby Labonte is a Cup Series champion and a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Now he has joined another prestigious list ahead of the trip to Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400.

Labonte, the Texas native with wins across multiple racing series, is the newest addition to NASCAR’s list of the 75 Greatest Drivers. He now joins his brother Terry, who was part of the original list of the 50 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history.

The 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion adds another incredible achievement to his resume! Welcome to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list, @Bobby_Labonte! #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/P2cGs4fvId — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 28, 2023

Labonte is no stranger to success in the national series. In the Cup Series alone, he accumulated 21 total wins, which included Crown Jewels in the 1995 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2000 Brickyard 400. Labonte also celebrated six times at Atlanta Motor Speedway while holding off such names as Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin, Dale Jarrett, and Jeff Burton.

Labonte Was the First Driver To Accomplish a Historic Feat

The members of NASCAR’s Greatest Drivers achieved a considerable amount during their respective careers. The majority won championships and Crown Jewels alike while accumulating hundreds of wins.

Labonte achieved something historic during his career. He became the first of six drivers to win an Xfinity Series championship and a Cup Series championship. Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, and Martin Truex Jr. have since joined this list.

Labonte first celebrated a championship during the 1991 season. He posted 21 top-10 finishes and 10 top-fives in the 31 races. He also won races at Bristol Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park while accumulating 74 more points than runner-up Kenny Wallace.

Labonte’s Cup Series championship took place in 2000. He followed up a five-win season in 1999 by winning another four and posting 24 top-10 finishes in the 34 races. Labonte was able to hold off Dale Earnhardt to capture the lone Cup Series championship of his career.

The NASCAR Success Is Only the Tip of the Racing Iceberg

Labonte achieved a considerable amount during his NASCAR career. He won one Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway, 10 Xfinity Series races, and 21 Cup Series races. He also celebrated two championships.

These stats are only some examples of Labonte’s racing success. He has contended for wins in multiple other series. His stat line includes three wins in the IROC (International Race of Champions) Series and the 2001 championship.

Labonte has continued to race since walking away from NASCAR. He competes in the SMART Modified Tour while traveling the country in his RV, and he runs the full SRX Series schedule.

Labonte celebrated an important win during the 2022 SRX Series season while competing full-time. He captured the main event at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway after a fierce battle with eventual champion Marco Andretti and 2003 Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth.

This SRX Series win marked Labonte’s second time celebrating at the Tennessee short track. He also won the Xfinity Series race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in 1996 after leading 29 of the 320 laps. He finished ahead of such names as David Green, Phil Parsons, Terry Labonte, Curtis Markham, and Joe Nemechek.