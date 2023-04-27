William Byron Brings Back Jeff Gordon’s Anniversary Scheme

A special Jeff Gordon scheme is making a comeback for NASCAR‘s Throwback Weekend. William Byron will showcase a gold anniversary scheme that first debuted in 1998.

Byron teased the big reveal on Wednesday, April 26. He tweeted out a video showing clips from the 1998 season when Gordon first debuted the Chromalusion 50th Anniversary car. The next morning, Hendrick Motorsports confirmed that Byron will run his own version of the car during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

50th Anniversary ➡️ 75th Anniversary Taking a @JeffGordonWeb scheme from 25 years ago and giving it a little modern flare 🤌 #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/gNqca6lae5 — Axalta Racing (@AxaltaRacing) April 27, 2023

The updated version of the scheme still features the gold base. However, there are some noticeable changes. Chief among them is the fact that the Axalta logo now sits where the Dupont logo sat in 1998. Additionally, the hood now features the 75th Anniversary logo instead of the 50th Anniversary logo while there are different associate partner logos on the sides.

Gordon Used This Scheme During a 1-Off Event

The NASCAR Hall of Famer delivered a championship campaign in 1998. He won 13 points-paying races, and he started from the pole seven different times. His list of successes included Crown Jewel events in the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500.

Gordon used his Dupont scheme during the points-paying races, but he mixed up the design for the annual All-Star Race, The Winston. This is the event where Gordon used the Chromalusion 50th Anniversary scheme on the No. 24 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

25 years ago @JeffGordonWeb drove the @NASCAR 50th Anniversary car. Think it’s time to bring it back? 😎 pic.twitter.com/Z2oBiHNAGK — William Byron (@WilliamByron) April 26, 2023

Gordon started fourth overall in the 20-car field, and he led 36 total laps in the No. 24 Chevrolet. However, he ultimately finished 12th overall after an unexpected issue led to disaster for Hendrick Motorsports.

Gordon was well ahead of the field during the final, 10-lap segment of the exhibition race. There was nothing standing between him and an important win, but an issue arose after he took the white flag, causing him to slow up drastically. Gordon did not know what the issue was in the immediate aftermath of the race. All he knew at the time was that the fuel pressure suddenly dropped.

Mark Martin, who had just passed Bobby Labonte moments earlier to take second place, went on to win his first career All-Star Race. This secured him a spot in future events and added to his Hall of Fame legacy.

Byron Will Continue the Pursuit of a Darlington Win

Darlington Raceway is one of the toughest tracks on the schedule. The slightest mistake can send a car into the wall, resulting in the infamous Darlington Stripe. A perfect day can lead to a massive celebration in Victory Lane.

Byron has come close to winning at Darlington in a Gordon throwback. The 2022 season is a fitting example. He started ninth overall during the Goodyear 400, and he led 24 laps in a throwback scheme honoring Gordon’s 2007 season.

The driver of the No. 24 was in control during the final stage of the Cup Series race, and it appeared that he would win for the first time at Darlington Raceway. However, Joey Logano sent him into the wall on Lap 291.

The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford went on to win his first race of the season. Byron had to settle for 13th place in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.