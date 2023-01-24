Ford Performance Secures Another NASCAR Partner

The Ford Performance ranks have expanded ahead of the 2023 NASCAR season. The manufacturer has joined forces with Reaume Brothers Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Reaume Brothers Racing announced the news on January 24. The team said that 2023 will be the “first of many seasons” together with Ford Performance. This is a significant change for the team that has used a variety of Chevrolet and Toyota entries since first joining the Truck Series in 2018.

Built @ford Tough in 2023. 💪

Reaume Brothers Racing is excited to begin a new chapter with Ford and @FordPerformance this season! Click the link in our bio to learn more!#BuiltFordTough #RBR pic.twitter.com/bNGUMrOkbD — Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) January 24, 2023

“My vision for my race team over the next few years is to not just benefit from the resources of Ford Performance, but to be able to build internally and to be able to provide the manufacturer with resources developed through our race team.” said team owner Josh Reaume.

“I am confident that over the next six months to a year, we will be able to utilize our internal resources to elevate our on-track performance to the next level. This growth and success will take some time, but I am confident that we will have the right foundation to progress forward.”

The Cup Series Season Made the Partnership Possible

While Reaume Brothers Racing has fielded Chevrolet and Toyota in the Craftsman Truck Series, the team made its foray into the NASCAR Cup Series with Ford Performance.

Reaume Brother Racing built the stock cars for Team Hezeberg, the creation of Toine Hezemans and Dutch entrepreneur Ernst Berg. This team made its debut in 2023 as former F1 driver Jacques Villeneuve attempted to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500.

Villeneuve achieved his goal behind the wheel of the No. 27 Ford Mustang. He failed inspection three times and expressed doubt about his ability to qualify based on speed alone, but he posted the fastest time of all open entries and secured his spot in the Crown Jewel event.

This debut outing with Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines was a success, especially considering the number of teams that attempted to qualify for the Daytona 500. Now it has led to an expanded partnership.

Reaume Brothers Racing Teased Multiple Driver Announcements

As part of the switch to Ford Performance, Reaume Brothers Racing will make another significant change. The team said that the revitalized lineup will include its first, full-time Craftsman Truck Series driver.

These announcements will take place over the coming weeks, but one announcement has been made public. Reaume Brothers Racing announced that Mason Massey will move from a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series to a full-time schedule in 2023.

A new manufacture and driver announcement in one day! We’re excited to officially announce that Mason Massey will be reuniting with RBR Full-Time in 2023! Join us in wishing our newest driver a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/FluvNJVOne — Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) January 24, 2023

This partnership with Massey, once official, will be a significant change for both him an the team. Reaume Brothers Racing has never had a full-time driver. Josh Reaume has the most starts in a single season with 12 in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Massey, for comparison, makes his return to the team that helped him make his national series debut. He originally joined Reaume Brother Racing in 2019 while making his Craftsman Truck Series debut.

The Georgia native made seven starts, and he delivered a 17th-place finish at Pocono Raceway. Massey will now take on the full schedule while trying to contend for strong performances at a variety of tracks.