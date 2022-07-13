Mason Massey Joins Forces With New Partner

The No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet Camaro will have a bold, new look for the trip to Pocono Raceway on July 23. Mason Massey will have a new partner in Rich Mar Florist, and he will showcase a scheme featuring pink flames.

DGM Racing announced the news on July 13 ahead of the Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The team confirmed that Rich Mar Florist will join its third DGM Racing driver of the 2022 season. The sponsor previously worked with Josh Bilicki at Daytona International Speedway and Garrett Smithley at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We’re really excited to have Rich Mar Florist join us on the car in Pocono,” Massey said in a press release. “Pocono is their home track and we’re eager to have a good, solid run in front of their home crowd. They’re a great group of people and I can’t wait to see the Rich Mar colors on the No. 91.”

The Pocono race will take place on Saturday, July 23. USA Network will provide coverage for the 90-lap event, which takes place at 5 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series race will cap off a doubleheader that also includes the Camping World Truck Series race at 12 p.m. ET (FS1).

Massey Has 1 Previous Start at Pocono Raceway

The race at Pocono, known as the Tricky Triangle, will be Massey’s second in the Xfinity Series. He took on the track for the first time in 2021 while running a partial schedule with BJ McLeod Motorsports, and now he will take it on once again with the added benefit of practice and qualifying.

Massey’s weekend will begin on the morning of Saturday, July 23. He will suit up for practice at 9:35 a.m. ET (TV info TBD) before attempting to make the 38-car field in qualifying. The session will take place at 10:05 a.m. ET.

Massey has failed to qualify for three of the races in 2022. He missed out on the races at Daytona International Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Nashville Superspeedway. Now he will head to another high-speed track with the goal of making the starting lineup.

Massey Will First Reunite With an Existing Partner

The trip to Pocono will mark the debut of a new partner, but Massey will first reunite with an existing one. He will head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Brunt Workwear back on the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro.

The race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will mark the one-year anniversary of the first time that Brunt and Massey first joined forces. The workwear company first made its debut on Massey’s stock car during the 2021 race at the New England track while he drove for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

Like the race at Pocono, Massey will have to make the starting lineup for the race at New Hampshire. The entry list features 39 cars for the 38 spots in the lineup. The extra entry is the No. 88 of JR Motorsports that William Byron will use as he pulls double-duty. Though there will also be other guest drivers in the lineup such as Julia Landauer, Akinori Ogata, Ty Dillon, Howie Disavino III, and Bobby McCarty.

