FOX Sports Makes Lineup Changes for 2023 NASCAR Season

FOX Sports has announced some lineup changes for the 2023 NASCAR season. Chief among them is Jamie Little taking on another important role in a national series.

Little made history in 2021 while becoming the first woman to handle play-by-play duties in the ARCA Menards Series. Now she will share this role during the 2023 season while calling some of the Craftsman Truck Series races. This move follows Vince Welch announcing his departure from FOX Sports.

Adam Alexander will kick off the season doing play-by-play at Daytona International Speedway. Little will then take over at a point later in the season. She and Alexander will continue to share play-by-play duties for the entire season.

Along with calling some Craftsman Truck Series races, Little will also call all 20 ARCA Menards Series races as FS1 or FS2 carry every single event on the schedule. She will also continue to work as a pit reporter in the Cup Series.

Josh Sims Gets an Expanded Role Across Multiple Series

Little is not the only FOX Sports personality getting an expanded role. Josh Sims will also continue to grow at the company while taking on multiple national series in 2023.

Sims, who has primarily worked as a pit reporter in the Craftsman Truck Series, will move up to the Xfinity Series on a full-time basis while joining forces with Regan Smith. Meanwhile, NHRA reporter Amanda Busick will begin working as a pit reporter in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Sims will also get a major opportunity to kick off the 2023 Cup Series season. He will make his debut at the top level of NASCAR while working as a pit reporter for the Great American Race. He will join Little and Smith while providing updates about countless Cup Series teams.

Sims has steadily expanded his role at FOX Sports since making his move to the company in July 2021. He has covered numerous races as a pit reporter, and he has become a co-host of “NASCAR Race Hub.” Now he will take on a Crown Jewel event.

FOX Sports Revealed Its First Guest Analysts for Xfinity

The update from FOX Sports provided details about multiple full-time employees. It also revealed that the Xfinity Series booth will continue to feature some Cup Series stars as guest analysts.

Adam Alexander has spent several years calling Xfinity Series races while working with a variety of analysts. This trend will continue, starting with the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300.

The press release announced that Ryan Blaney and Austin Dillon will join Alexander in the booth on Saturday, February 18. They will provide insight as 38 drivers attempt to kick off the year with a win.

Coleman “Ninja” Pressley, Joey Logano’s spotter, will also return as the spotter analyst. He filled this role several times in 2022, and he will continue to do so in 2023.

There will be more guest analysts during the 2023 Xfinity Series season as Alexander works with a rotating lineup, which FOX Sports will reveal in the future. If the broadcast partner follows a trend set in recent seasons, there will also be the annual “drivers only” broadcast in which multiple Cup Series stars take over the broadcast.