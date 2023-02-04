NASCAR’s Drivers Voice Support for LA Memorial Coliseum Trip

NASCAR is back at the LA Memorial Coliseum for the second consecutive Busch Light Clash. The trip is not inexpensive for the teams to make, but they are willing to continue doing so due to other important benefits.

Multiple drivers met with the media ahead of practice on February 4. RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski was among this group, and he used the opportunity to explain why he is willing to make the journey out to the West Coast for an exhibition event. It all boils down to the potential number of fans.

“It’s an interesting event,” Keselowski explained. “When you look at the revenues of the race teams, the majority of the revenues are coming from the sponsors, so it does OK for that. But when you look at it for the value to the industry, it’s probably, in my opinion, the second-most valuable event that we have all year to the Daytona 500. To be in Los Angeles, which is certainly a huge market.

“I read some graphic the other day from NASCAR that we have more fans in LA than any other area, which is hard to think of, but of all the regions we go to, there are more NASCAR fans than anywhere else, so I think we lose sight of that sometimes.

“But to be able to be in their backyard and to engage them for a key event, I think that’s really important. Of course, for our TV partners, this is a tremendous event as well. They’re the lifeblood of our sport in so many different ways as probably the primary revenue generator, so from the team perspective it’s probably more neutral, but from an industry perspective this is a significant event for us.”

One reason why this trip to Southern California is important is that it’s in the heart of the city. There is one existing track in Auto Club Speedway, but it can be quite the journey for fans that live on the west side of Los Angeles. The LA Memorial Coliseum provides a central location.

Another Driver Voiced His Support for the Annual Trek Out West

Keselowski has to look at the trip to the LA Memorial Coliseum from an owner’s perspective. This obviously has an effect on how he views the event. Daniel Suarez, however, can look at the situation from a different perspective.

The driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro also provided some comments about the trip to Southern California. He explained that racing at the LA Memorial Coliseum is actually like racing at home for him. Suarez also explained that the historic venue and the fans provide an energy that is hard to match.

“It’s definitely very important. This is a venue like no other,” Suarez said. “We are racing at such a historical place and we get to put a show on. Walking into this facility, all you see is history. All of the major events that have taken place here. It’s quite special.

“I, personally, feel that the first time was a tremendous success and the expectations this year are higher. I think we are going to see another amazing event by NASCAR, you guys, and all of the racers out there. I’m excited to start the season at a place like the LA Coliseum.”

The Event Remains as Important as the Race

There have been many conversations among fans about the location of the Busch Light Clash. Some have wondered why NASCAR builds a track at the LA Memorial Coliseum instead of going to Irwindale Speedway or another existing track.

As Kevin Harvick explained, the race at the LA Memorial Coliseum is more about the “event” factor. Delivering a show for the fans is critical, and it involves more than just the product on the track. There also have to be other factors that play a role in helping the sport grow in numerous markets.

“I think all of our races need to be great events and I think when you go and you watch a Super Bowl the event is great no matter what happens in the game because it’s the Super Bowl and everything it leads up to and builds up to,” Harvick said during his session.

“So I think that’s one thing that as we go along to all the races need to be. We need more events. When we go to Chicago this year it’s gonna be a great event before we even get there and who knows how the race will go.

“I think as you look at the atmosphere and everything that has come with this particular event, it will probably be better than it was last year just because of the fact that everybody knows how it works and all the lead-up and hype and anticipation is still there for everything as we’ve come in here this year.”