Longtime NASCAR Commentator Announces Departure From FOX Sports

A significant change is taking place at FOX Sports ahead of the 2023 NASCAR season. The broadcaster will no longer have Vince Welch doing play-by-play and working as a pit reporter.

The veteran commentator/reporter announced the news on December 31. He confirmed his departure from FOX Sports and reflected on more than 20 years in TV. Welch did not provide any details about his plans for 2023.

Today brings me to end of 2022 & my run at FOX. Will greatly miss seeing those in the NASCAR garage…so many smart, selfless, hardworking people I respect. Network TV world is unique space; blessed to spend 20+ yrs in it. Now onward. No bitterness. God is good. All the best to u. — Vince Welch (@vincewelch) December 31, 2022

“I hate to hear this,” John Hunter Nemechek tweeted in response. “Have always enjoyed talking with you at track and thank you for the work you’ve put in to be able to call races the way you do. Appreciate your professionalism and you will be missed.”

There were many others that weighed in with messages for Welch. FOX Sports analysts Bob Pockrass and Kaitlyn Vincie both celebrated their time working with the veteran broadcaster while numerous drivers expressed sadness about Welch’s departure.

“I had no idea, and I hate to hear this,” Chase Elliott added. “I always enjoyed having you around the garage and enjoyed listening to you call races in the booth even more. I always found your effort far more professional than many others. Thank you for that, and I hope to see you around again!”

Welch Filled Multiple Roles During Race Weekends

Welch, who began his broadcasting career in Indiana, was incredibly busy during his time covering multiple motorsports series. This began with his time at ESPN/ABC and it continued with his move to FOX Sports in 2015.

Welch covered hundreds of Xfinity Series and Cup Series races as a pit reporter during his time with both ESPN and FOX Sports, and he was on hand for some major moments featuring such drivers as Kyle Busch, Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick, and many others.

Welch also served as the voice of the Craftsman Truck Series. He began doing play-by-play for select races after his move to FOX Sports before becoming the lead man in the booth. He called all the action while working with such analysts as Michael Waltrip, Kurt Busch, and Phil Parsons among others.

The 2022 opening weekend at Daytona International Speedway served as a fitting example. Welch kicked off the schedule by calling the Truck Series opener, which future champion Zane Smith won.

He then spent the Xfinity Series race working alongside Regan Smith as a pit reporter. Welch capped off his weekend by working as a pit reporter once again, this time alongside Smith and Jamie Little during the Daytona 500.

Welch Did More Than Just Call Races

Welch’s primary role covering NASCAR was providing updates for the fans, whether it was by doing play-by-play for a Truck Series race or answering lingering questions from pit road in another series. He also had a different impact on his peers.

One of the other roles that Welch filled was that of a teacher, just not in a traditional season. He actually provided guidance for the guests that joined him in the booth. He helped them learn the magic of live TV, and he helped them gain crucial experience for later in life.

“You know, I’ve been on TV with Vince Welch, Michael Waltrip,” 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch told Heavy in April 2022. “Those two are pros, and they’ve done it for so long. I’m learning from them and getting the cues on when to speak and when to add in and when to go to commercial break and working with the producers.

“There’s a lot going on. It’s really, again, a fun challenge, and it keeps me locked in for race weekend with a lack of practice on the Cup side. This helps [me] kind of get zoned in sooner, like a normal routine that I’ve been on for the last 22 years.”