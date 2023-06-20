Garth Brooks Joins Forces With Tyler Reddick

The No. 45 Toyota Camry will have a new partner for the Nashville Superspeedway Cup Series race. Garth Brooks will join forces with Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing.

According to a press release, The Big 615 radio station and TuneIn will join MoneyLion as co-primary partners for the Nashville Superspeedway race. Brooks and TuneIn recently partnered to launch the Sevens Radio Network, which boasts The Big 615 as its first station.

The scheme will feature black-and-white colors with logos for MoneyLion, Brooks, The Big 615, and TuneIn. The Big 615 logo also has an outline of Tennessee as a background, which is fitting considering that 615 is an area code for Nashville.

“What a cool opportunity and great place for the 23XI team to partner with Garth Brooks, TuneIn, and MoneyLion,” Reddick said in a press release.

“Racing back in Nashville has been great for our sport and fans, and I can’t think of a more iconic artist to feature on the No. 45 car. It’s a real honor for me and I hope we can put on a good show for Garth and all the fans.”

Brooks Previously Supported NASCAR

The country artist has ties to NASCAR that go back decades. For example, he took part in a press conference with Mike Helton and Kyle Petty during a 2008 testing session at Daytona International Speedway.

This appearance was used to officially unveil Brooks’ partnership with the NASCAR Foundation. He served as the face of the 2008 NASCAR Day campaign, which aimed to raise money to support a variety of charities through the NASCAR Foundation.

Brooks appeared in print, radio, and television advertising campaigns throughout the season while telling people how a $5 donation could make a difference in the lives of children.

Fast-forward to the 2023 Cup Series season and Brooks will now take on a different role. He will join forces with 23XI Racing as Reddick makes his third career start at Nashville Superspeedway.

“It’s easy to see why NASCAR is such a fan-driven sport,” Brooks said in a press release. “Hell, we just have our logo on the car and I feel like I’m driving the car myself! This is exciting!”

Reddick Has the Same Finish in 2 Races at Nashville Superspeedway

The California native will have an opportunity ahead of him when he heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the race weekend. He will be able to potentially contend for a win with a Nashville station on his No. 45 Toyota Camry.

Reddick’s first two starts at the 1.33-mile track were with Richard Childress Racing. He drove the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro to an 18th-place finish both times while failing to secure bonus points in the first two stages.

He will now take over a stock car that was within reach of a win during the first year of the Next Gen era. Kurt Busch drove the No. 45 Toyota to a second-place finish at Nashville Superspeedway after securing seven bonus points and leading three laps.

Meanwhile, teammate Bubba Wallace finished 12th after making his through the field from the 30th position and scoring bonus points in Stage 1. The driver of the No. 23 also recovered from an unscheduled pit stop due to a loose wheel.