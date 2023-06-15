Kyle Busch Headlines Jam-Packed Season of Kyle Petty Interview Show

“Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty” is set to return for its third season. The interview show will feature a packed lineup of guests, headlined by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

The trailer for the new season dropped on June 15, and it provided a glimpse at some of the guests that will take part in drives and interviews. The list includes athletes and comedians alike such as Terry Bradshaw, Muggsy Bogues, Dale Jarrett, Greg Olsen, John Crist, Bill Engvall, Mike Golic, and George Brett.

Engvall, in particular, joins the show after retiring from standup comedy after decades in the business and millions of albums sold.

Play

Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty Season 3 2023-06-13T22:35:59Z

“I’m thrilled to be back for season three of ‘Dinner Drive,’” said Petty in a press release. “It’s always a treat to sit down with some of the most interesting people in entertainment and sports and pick their brains about their careers and experiences. Thank you to Circle Network for bringing me back for another season!”

Season 3 will debut on Thursday, June 29, at 10 p.m. ET on the Circle Network. New episodes will air weekly on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET.

Circle is available for free over the air in Gray Television markets. The ad-supported streaming app is also available on Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, Peacock, The Roku Channel, Redbox, XUMO, and VIZIO SmartCast.

Busch’s Interview Follows an Offseason Change

The interview with Busch was made possible by a partnership. One of Busch’s primary partners in the Cup Series, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, also serves as the presenting sponsor of “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty.”

Of course, Busch joined forces with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen when he made the move to Richard Childress Racing and replaced Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.

Busch has since gone on to win three races in the first half of the season while solidifying his spot in the playoff field. Once the Cup Series drivers get back to action after the off-week, he will continue pushing for more wins. Though first, he will talk to Petty in a pre-recorded interview.

“Chatting with Kyle Petty over a homemade meal at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen was such a memorable experience,” said Busch in a press release. “Between my passion for racing and cars, and my love of family, we had so much in common and to talk about.”

The Interview Show Has Highlighted Some Standout Figures

The packed lineup of guests for “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty” only continues a trend for the driver-turned-broadcaster. Petty has sat down with a wide variety of people in the first two seasons while discussing sports, acting, comedy, and of course, classic cars.

For example, the second season had appearances from John Rich, Shawn Johnson, Darrell Waltrip, Jeff Gordon, Chipper Jones, the Avett Brothers, John Oates, Joe Gibbs, and Lyle Lovett among many others.

The show has also featured sitdown segments with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Davis Love III, Darius Rucker, Mario Andretti, Ric Flair, Richard Petty, and Herschel Walker.

Heading out for a spin in one sweet ride! A beautiful Arizona day calls for a cruise with the top down! 👌 pic.twitter.com/6OLjod114Z — dinnerdrivekp (@dinnerdrivekp) March 17, 2023

Since the first two seasons aired, Petty and the “Dinner Drive” social media team have been dropping hints about the upcoming guests for the third season. One example showed a blue Aston Martin convertible driving through Arizona. Only upon pausing the video could viewers clearly see it was Bill Engvall in the driver’s seat.