Geico 500 Odds Set Up 4th Talladega Superspeedway Win

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 23, for the Geico 500. This race is a wild card, but one oddsmaker sets up another celebration for Joey Logano.

According to BetMGM, the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang is the top name to watch during the Geico 500. Logano enters the race weekend at +1,000, putting him just ahead of two-time Talladega winners Ryan Blaney (+1,200) and Chase Elliott (+1,400).

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin and RFK Racing‘s Brad Keselowski are also both at +1,400 as they try to add another Talladega win to their respective resumes. Meanwhile, defending Geico 500 winner Ross Chastain is just behind them as he and William Byron enter the weekend at +1,600.

Logano Has Multiple Wins at Talladega Superspeedway

There are multiple reasons why Logano is atop BetMGM’s odds for Talladega Superspeedway. One is that he has already won at a superspeedway-style track in 2023. He captured the spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Another reason is that Logano has multiple wins at Talladega Superspeedway. His first was during the 2015 Cup Series playoffs and then his second was during the 2016 playoffs. Logano’s third Talladega win was the 2018 Geico 500.

Logano has made 28 starts at the Alabama track, and he has secured 11 top-10 finishes with nine top-fives. This run includes a third-place finish during the 2021 playoffs.

While the driver of the No. 22 has some success at the superspeedway, he has also dealt with struggles in recent seasons. For example, he flipped and crashed during the 2021 Geico 500, which led to NASCAR slowing down the Cup Series cars at superspeedways.

The 2022 season continued some of these struggles. Logano was involved in a crash during the 2022 Geico 500 after a push from Bubba Wallace, which relegated him to a 32nd-place finish. He then finished 27th during the 2022 YellaWood 500 after his team’s strategy backfired.

Logano, who has been vocal in the past about superspeedway races, started 11th during the playoff race. He finished Stage 1 in the fourth position, but he moved to the rear of the field in order to avoid being caught up in the inevitable wrecks.

The problem for Logano and the No. 22 team is that these incidents never took place. Stage 2 was caution-free and then the only caution in the final stage was for Daniel Hemric stopping on the track due to an electrical issue. Logano remained stuck at the rear of the field, and he was unable to gain any ground before Chase Elliott won.

Another Champion Pursues Another Talladega Win

Logano is not the only former champion trying to return to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway. Brad Keselowski is also on the hunt for a win that would break a historic tie.

The RFK Racing driver-owner is second all-time with six wins at Talladega Superspeedway, which includes his first career Cup Series win. He is in a tie with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon. They are all behind Dale Earnhardt Sr., who won 10 times at the Alabama track.

Keselowski’s last win at Talladega Superspeedway took place in 2021 as he took the lead from Matt DiBenedetto on the final lap of the Geico 500. He went on to hold off Michael McDowell before crossing the finish line and winning for the sixth time.

Keselowski nearly added another win at Talladega Superspeedway in the fall, but Bubba Wallace took the lead before heavy rainfall brought the event to an early end. Instead of securing his seventh career win in Alabama, he ended the day second overall.

Keselowski attempted to add another Talladega win to his resume during the 2022 season, his first at RFK Racing. However, speeding penalties disrupted his race during the 2022 Geico 500. Keselowski then finished 24th during the 2022 YellaWood 500.

The 2012 Cup Series champion will now have another opportunity to pursue a win at Talladega Superspeedway. He will return to the track in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang, and he will make his 495th career Cup Series start.