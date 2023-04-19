Bringing the World to Talladega Superspeedway Is a ‘Year-Long Process’

Talladega Superspeedway holds a special place among NASCAR fans due to the on-track action and the completely unique fan experience. This isn’t something easily achieved, however, as it takes considerable time and effort.

“It’s a year-long process,” Talladega President Brian Crichton told Heavy ahead of the Geico 500 weekend. “I mean, we’re already well into October planning, or even into the next April planning as well. You’ve got to get ahead of these things. This is a week where we just hold on.”

Just look at an average race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. There are multiple concerts and wild races on the banked tracks. There is also the Big One on the BLVD — the Friday night festival featuring floats, driver appearances, pillow fights, eating contests, tire tug-of-war, and other wild competitions.

How special is @TALLADEGA? As Track President Brian Crichton explains, just looking at it can turn a bad day around. Fans will get to experience that this weekend during a tripleheader. #NASCAR #Geico500 pic.twitter.com/sRN8R1gqUw — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) April 18, 2023

These events — and the entire race weekend — serve as the payoff for the months of hard work and preparation. There are certainly unexpected issues that pop up both in April and in October, but Crichton and his team still get to celebrate the result of their hard work.

“We’re putting out fires when they pop up here and there. But this is a weekend for us — and I tell the team all the time, ‘Step back, see what we’ve accomplished, see what we’re doing. We’re bringing the world to Talladega.’ But it’s a never-ending process. We’re always, always, always working towards that next race or even that next year.”

Of course, the parties, races, and concerts are only one part of the process. They make up two weekends of the NASCAR calendar. Crichton and his team spend the rest of the year working in the local community and hosting track laps to raise money for local charities.

The Talladega Mystique Draws in Fans

Daytona International Speedway is the World Center of Racing. Charlotte Motor Speedway is the home of NASCAR. Both places are hallowed ground in stock car racing, but Talladega Superspeedway arguably sits in a class of its own as fans come from all over the country — and the world — to watch the races and soak up the atmosphere.

As Crichton explained, all 2,700 RV spots in the infield are already sold out ahead of the Geico 500 weekend. He expects the grandstands to be packed with people from all 50 states. Crichton also noted that there will be 22 countries represented by the attendees.

What brings in this many people? There are multiple factors in play. The style of racing is one, as are the list of competitors that have won at the 2.66-mile track and the unique experiences available to the fans. Though some people just want to see the track in person after hearing about it during their childhoods.

Home is where the campers are <3 These campers have been here since Thursday!! Welcome home friends.#GEICOCampgrounds | #GEICO500 pic.twitter.com/q9QnVC037V — Talladega Superspeedway (@TALLADEGA) April 17, 2023

“I welcome our campers when they come in on Monday, so I’m out in the lines, and I’m talking to them,” Crichton said. “And just to hear the stories, I love it. ‘This is my 40th year.’ ‘This is my 23rd year coming from Wisconsin.’ ‘We come down for both races.’ I love to hear the people that say, ‘This was a bucket list until I came here, and now it’s an annual tradition.’

“It is a special, special place. You’ll feel it when you come off of I-20 and you’re on Speedway Boulevard and you’re driving towards Talladega. And then when you see it, it’s just… I mean, it’s a special place.

“We welcomed somebody last year, she was actually crying when she came into the infield because it had always been her dream to be at Talladega Superspeedway. And when she got inside the infield, she was just beyond herself. And she just broke down emotionally because she was just so happy to be here.”

Attendees Can Track Several Prominent Storylines

The Big One on the BLVD and the other festivities will provide entertainment for the fans before they watch the tripleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series.

Once the green flag drops, there will be several important storylines to track. Who will win the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash bonus? Will Cole Custer win his first Xfinity Series race of the season? Can Austin Hill add a fifth superspeedway win to his career total?

The Cup Series has its own storylines for the fans to track. One of the biggest is Chase Elliott’s return from a fractured tibia. He needs a win to make the playoffs, and he has two previous wins at Talladega.

Similarly, Brad Keselowski has six Cup Series wins at the track. He is in a tie with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon for the second-most all-time behind Dale Earnhardt Sr. (10). If Keselowski can win his first Talladega race since the 2021 Geico 500, he will take sole possession of second place.

“The great thing about Talladega Superspeedway is it’s everybody’s race,” Crichton said. “It’s anybody’s race. It’s that wild card, so to speak. Brad Keselowski, his very first win was here at Talladega Superspeedway, so maybe his very first one with Roush Fenway Keselowski will be here as well.

“The Penske drivers, they look strong. And Ryan Blaney, he continues to knock on the door. So, you never know if you’re gonna see him in Victory Lane again. So how about starting off the weekend with the Talladega Walk of Fame and then inside the Victory Lane here at Talladega?”