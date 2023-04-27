Geoff Bodine’s Daytona 500-Winning Scheme Returns at Darlington Raceway

A classic NASCAR scheme will return for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. Jeremy Clements will honor Geoff Bodine, who is on NASCAR’s list of Greatest Drivers.

According to a press release, Clements will partner with First Pacific Funding to bring back the yellow-and-white scheme that Bodine used to win four races. The design is the same, down to the stars and stripes that cover both doors. Though the sponsor logos say First Pacific Funding instead of Levi Garrett.

“Throwback weekend is one of the coolest weekends on the schedule,” Clements said in a statement. “Plus, Darlington is not only my home track but also one of my favorite tracks to race on. We really have a helluva great-looking car this year.

“All the credit goes to Steve [Carnes] from First Pacific for helping bring this 80’s badassery of a scheme back to life again! We hope to put on a good show and take the [No. 51] hot rod to the front.”

Geoff Bodine Captured a Crown Jewel Race With This Scheme

Bodine, the 1982 Cup Series Rookie of the Year, captured 18 p0ints-paying wins during his time in the top NASCAR series. He captured the first win in Hendrick Motorsports history, which kept the team moving forward. He also won the 1992 Busch Clash and the 1994 All-Star Race.

Four of these wins featured the yellow-and-white scheme, and the first was a Crown Jewel. Bodine won the 1986 Daytona 500 in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after leading 101 laps. Nine weeks later, he took the entry back to Victory Lane during a race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Bodine’s two other wins with the Levi Garrett scheme took place in 1988 and 1989. He first won at Pocono Raceway after leading 90 laps and then he captured the checkered flag at North Wilkesboro Speedway after leading the only lap that mattered.

Clements Highlighted Another NASCAR Legend in 2022

Clements and Jeremy Clements Racing have made it a habit of honoring NASCAR legends during Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. The Bodine scheme is only the latest example.

The 2022 season also saw Clements showcasing a scheme that highlighted Dale Earnhardt and Bud Moore. He partnered with FOX Sports Spartanburg and Spartan Waste to recreate the yellow and blue Wrangler scheme that visited Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and Darlington Raceway.

Clements kicked off his weekend by winning the award given out to the driver with the best throwback scheme. He then put himself in contention for a possible top-10 finish before a wreck collected him and Ryan Truex. He ultimately had to settle for 29th place.

Clements will now showcase another legend in Bodine as he attempts to win at his home track. He will also do so during a weekend when the former Cup Series Rookie of the Year is in attendance. NASCAR will have the members of its Greatest Drivers list in attendance for Throwback Weekend to properly honor them all.