Jeremy Clements Brings Back Legendary Dale Earnhardt, Bud Moore Scheme

The driver of the No. 51 Chevrolet is channeling some NASCAR legends for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway (May 6-8). Jeremy Clements will run a tribute to the Wrangler scheme highlighted by both Dale Earnhardt and crew chief/team owner Bud Moore.

Clements showed off the tribute scheme on March 18 while announcing the return of a primary partner. He will reunite with FOX Sports Spartanburg while adding Spartan Waste to his list of primary partners on a four-race deal. He will showcase both partners during the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway while running the iconic blue and yellow colors. The two companies will also join Clements throughout the season as associate partners.

“Man, what cool car we have for Darlington. Bud being from here in Spartanburg and working with my Great Uncle Louis plus growing up watching one of the greatest drivers ever, Earnhardt this is pretty awesome,” Clements said in a press release from Jeremy Clements Racing. “Ryan (Delaney) from Fox Sports and the Marks (Nelson & Mullen) from Spartan brought this to me and I said, ‘Hell yeah let’s do it!'”

While Darlington is the “anchor” of the four-race deal, it will not be the first featuring FOX Sports Spartanburg and Spartan Waste. The two companies will first join Clements at Richmond Raceway on April 2. They will also return at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16 and Martinsville Speedway on October 29.

Earnhardt & Moore Joined Forces in 1982

Dale with his wife Teresa and car owner Bud Moore shortly after his 1983 Daytona Twin 125 win. #DailyDale pic.twitter.com/K1fLyNhQxo — The Dale Earnhardt Archive (@ArchivesDe) December 30, 2021

The seven-time champion drove for multiple teams during his career, including three in 1981. He suited up for Rod Osterlund Racing, Stacy Racing, and Richard Childress Racing during a winless season that featured Wrangler as his primary partner, but he joined Bud Moore Engineering in 1982.

The two Hall of Famers worked together for two seasons and struggled to finish races, but they also took the No. 15 Wrangler to Victory Lane three total times. Earnhardt won the first 1982 race at Darlington Raceway before adding wins at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway in 1983.

While Earnhardt departed Bud Moore Engineering for Richard Childress after the 1983 season, he continued to work with Wrangler Jeans. He ran the blue and yellow scheme while winning six total times in 1984 and 1985. Similarly, Ricky Rudd had Wrangler as his primary partner for the 1984 season with Bud Moore Engineering, which included a win at Richmond Raceway.

Multiple Drivers Have Brought Back the Wrangler Scheme

On this day in 2010: Dale Earnhardt Jr wins at Daytona in a Wrangler #3 car to honor his father’s hall of fame induction. (via u/Buckeye2443) https://t.co/UtbNGkwaD0 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/coPYXQdYor — r/NASCAR on Reddit (@NASCARonReddit) July 2, 2020

The yellow and blue Wrangler scheme is one that has created conversations over the years and led to numerous fans expressing excitement. It has also reached Victory Lane during a special race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought back the iconic look for a special Xfinity Series — then the Nationwide Series — race at Daytona International Speedway. He drove the No. 3 Wrangler Chevrolet Impala during the Subway Jalapeno 250 while celebrating his father’s posthumous induction into the Hall of Fame.

Dale Jr. started third overall in the Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, and he led 33 of the 102 laps before holding off Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He then celebrated in Victory Lane with the stock car while wearing a special blue and yellow firesuit.

There are multiple other drivers that have highlighted the Wrangler scheme over the years. Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman, for example, joined forces with Richard Childress Racing in 2017 for a pair of tribute schemes in 2017. They competed in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 while running matching Wrangler schemes. Though Dillon’s featured American Ethanol while Newman highlighted Caterpillar.

RCR's throwback schemes for Darlington this year, honoring the 30th anniversary of Earnhardt's Southern 500 win in the Wrangler car pic.twitter.com/M8UKWyPlv6 — Save A Click NASCAR (@RacingClickSave) July 5, 2017

Another example is Jeffrey Earnhardt, who brought back the blue and yellow colors for a Cup Series race in 2016. He headed to Darlington Raceway with a CorvetteParts.net/Keen Parts scheme and competed in the Bojangles’ Southern 500. His day ultimately ended on Lap 251 after an accident in Turn 4.

