Daniel Dye Returning to ARCA Menards Series in 2022

The driver of the No. 21 GMS Racing entry in the ARCA Menards Series is returning for a full-time season. Daniel Dye will pursue wins and the ARCA Menards Series championship after running a part-time schedule in 2021.

GMS Racing issued a press release on Friday, October 29, and confirmed that Dye will be back in the ARCA Menards Series and will work with crew chief Chad Bryant once again. The team also noted that Dye will work with the Chevrolet Drivers Edge Development program, which features “industry-leading physical and mental training, engineering and technical support, simulation time, and more” to help him continue improving on the race track.

“We are excited to have Daniel back at GMS for the 2022 season. Daniel has a lot of potential and he grew a lot as a driver in 2021. Collecting your first win in a series is a big deal and I know that’s the first of many.” said GMS Racing President Mike Beam in a press release.

Dye Scored His First Career Win During the 2021 Season

How about @danieldye43??? The 17-year-old DOMINATES at @BerlinRaceway for his first ARCA Menards Series win in just his second start 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nDej1iLUL1 — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) July 18, 2021

While Dye did not run a full schedule in 2021, he still finished one of the races first and walked away with the trophy. He captured the checkered flag at Berlin Raceway, his second start of the ARCA Menards Series.

Dye turned in a dominant performance at Berlin Raceway. He won the General Tire Pole Award and led the field to the green flag. He then led 198 of the 200 laps, holding off eventual ARCA Menards champion Ty Gibbs for the win.

“I’m freaking out,” Dye said after the race while fighting back tears. “We led every lap. Ty got into me there; I thought it was over. I don’t know. I don’t have words right now. This is crazy. Beating Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim. We led every lap. I’m worn out. It’s just unreal. It’s so cool.”

Dye made six total starts in the ARCA Menards Series and eight in the ARCA Menards Series East during the 2021 season. He won once in the top series and finished the year with four top-10 finishes and three top-fives. This season includes a runner-up behind Gibbs at Iowa.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to GMS Racing and compete for a championship next year,” Dye said in the press release. “Everyone at GMS does such a great job putting fast race cars on the track, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to drive one of their Chevrolet’s.”

Dye Already Knows His Schedule for 2022

🚨 IT'S HERE 🚨 The 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule features 20 races at 19 tracks 🗓: https://t.co/l9X0myPX0m pic.twitter.com/nim6lcRwdO — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) October 28, 2021

One day prior to the GMS Racing announcement, the ARCA Menards Series site dropped the schedule for the 2022 season. Those in charge revealed that there will be 20 races that Dye will use to pursue a championship, and they will take place at 19 tracks.

Like the top NASCAR series, the schedule will kick off at Daytona International Speedway with a race on February 19. The young drivers will then head to Phoenix on March 11, Talladega on April 23, Kansas on May 14, and Charlotte on May 28 to cap off the first part of the schedule.

The remaining scheduled will feature a mix of ovals and road courses as the drivers battle for points. They will take on such venues as Watkins Glen, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono, and Milwaukee. The season will come to an end with October races at Salem and Toledo.

READ NEXT: Austin Hill Officially Moves to Xfinity, Reveals Team