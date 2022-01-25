GMS Racing Sets Crew Chief Lineup for Grant Enfinger, Jack Wood

The two GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series drivers have their crew chiefs for the 2022 season. Grant Enfinger will work with Charles Denike while Jack Wood will join forces with Tom Ackerman.

The championship-winning organization announced the news on Tuesday, January 25, putting the final pieces into place for the 2022 season. Enfinger will pursue his seventh career Truck Series win while joining a crew chief with two wins. Denike previously reached Victory Lane with Chase Elliott at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2020.

Denike has been a member of GMS Racing since the 2016 season, and he has worked as a crew chief for a variety of drivers. Most recently, he sat atop the pit box for Tyler Ankrum, resulting in one pole award, five top-10 finishes, and three top-fives.

“The 2022 race season is a great opportunity for Grant and I, and we both plan to make the most of it,” Denike said in a statement from the team. “We have assembled a new team and the energy is high. We have the common goal to return to victory lane and contend for the championship at Phoenix Raceway at the end of the season. With the great support from Champion Power Equipment behind our team, I feel that we are more ready than ever to chase after our goals.”

Ackerman Has 1 Career Win as a Crew Chief

Wood, who embarks upon his first full Truck Series season in 2022, has not reached Victory Lane in a national series. He has a career-best finish of 10th at World Wide Technology Raceway, which he posted in the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado.

Wood will now pursue his first career win while pairing with a longtime GMS Racing employee. Ackerman has most recently served as a technical director for the team, but he has also been a crew chief in multiple series, dating back to the 2010 season. The list of drivers includes Dave Blaney, Mike Skinner, Clay Rogers, Ted Musgrave, Justin Hobgood, and Shigeaki Hattori.

The last time Ackerman served as a crew chief in the Truck Series was the 2007 season. He partnered with Dennis Setzer for 15 races and guided the North Carolina native to a win at Mansfield Motorsports Speedway.

GMS Racing Has a Full Crew Chief Lineup

The additions of Ackerman and Denike complete the lineup for GMS Racing and Petty GMS Motorsports. They are the last crew chiefs to join the fold, and they will work alongside several other prominent figures.

The ARCA Menards Series team featuring Daniel Dye as the driver will have a key figure return to the pit box. Chad Bryant will serve as the crew chief once again as he and Dye pursue their second ARCA Menards Series win together. They previously reached Victory Lane at Berlin Raceway on July 17, 2021.

The two Cup Series drivers — Erik Jones and Ty Dillon — also have their crew chiefs for the 2022 season. Jones will work with Dave Elenz, who joins Petty GMS after previously working with Noah Gragson at JR Motorsports. Dillon will join forces with Jerame Donley, who moved over to Petty GMS after nine seasons as an engineer at Chip Ganassi Racing.

