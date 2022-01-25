Tommy Joe Martins Reunites With Key Partner in 2022

Alpha Prime Racing has reached an extension with Market Rebellion, continuing a partnership that dates back to the 2020 season and Martins Motorsports. The company will serve as the primary partner for seven of the 33 races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Alpha Prime Racing announced the news on Tuesday, January 25. According to a press release, Market Rebellion will sponsor team co-owner Tommy Joe Martins for four races, Sage Karam for two, and Rajah Caruth for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Martins will control the No. 44 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, Texas Motor Speedway on September 24, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15. Market Rebellion will be his primary partner for all four races.

“I’m blown away by the support Market Rebellion has given me & our program at Alpha Prime Racing,” Martins said in a statement from the team. “From the beginning, they’ve wanted to be a critical part of our team. Expanding their program to include Sage and Rajah shows how much they believe in what we’re trying to build.”

Karam Will Make More Road Course Starts in 2022

Karam, who has made multiple starts across a wide variety of series, is a newer addition to the roster. Alpha Prime Racing announced on January 6 that he had joined the team for select starts in the No. 45 Chevrolet Camaro. The initial press release only confirmed that Karam would make his season debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but the January 25 update added two more starts to the list.

Karam will make two road course starts with Market Rebellion on the No. 45 Chevrolet. He will take on Circuit of the Americas on March 26 before heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on July 30. Karam made his Xfinity Series debut at the Indianapolis road course in 2021 while driving for Jordan Anderson Racing, and he will now return to the track to gain more experience in the national series.

“I’m thrilled to carry Market Rebellion alongside us at Circuit of the Americas and the Indianapolis GP this season,” Karam said in a statement. “COTA and Brickyard are part of my DNA. Given our team’s strengths on road courses, I look forward to the challenge of rewarding Market Rebellion’s commitment to Alpha Prime Racing by bringing them to victory lane at these landmark venues.”

Alpha Prime Racing Revealed Another Important Detail

The Xfinity Series team is using a five-day stretch to provide important updates about the 2022 season. Each day has focused on one primary announcement, but Alpha Prime Racing has added some surprising details to each press release.

The revelation that Martins will join Kaz Grala at Auto Club Speedway capped off the press release on January 25. The announcement that Caruth had added Phoenix Raceway to his schedule highlighted the January 26 release.

When Martins and co-owner Caesar Bacarella originally unveiled Alpha Prime Racing on August 30, they listed three races on Caruth’s part-time schedule. The ARCA Menards Series driver would compete at Martinsville Speedway, Dover International Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. They said at the time that more starts could be an option based on the available sponsorship.

Market Rebellion has now provided Caruth with the opportunity to compete in a different Xfinity Series race. He will head to Phoenix Raceway on November 5 and cap off a busy year of competition.

