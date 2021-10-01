GMS Racing Unveils Newest Full-Time Driver for 2022

GMS Racing has provided the first look at the 2022 Camping World Truck Series driver lineup. The team revealed that Grant Enfinger will move to the No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado on a full-time basis with Champion Power Equipment as his primary sponsor. This deal will be for two years, providing Enfinger with some security.

GMS teased the announcement throughout the month of September, showcasing some glimpses at the yellow Chevrolet Silverado. These brief looks created conversations about whether Enfinger would leave ThorSport Racing to join the team, but the organization waited to provide confirmation until October 1. They held a special conference at Talladega Superspeedway and broadcast the video live on Facebook.

“It’s an honor to be coming back to GMS Racing, the place where I was able to jump start my career in NASCAR. Together GMS Racing and I saw a tremendous amount of success – winning races and championships – and I’m ready to pick up where we left off,” Enfinger said in a press release from the team.

“It’s so great to know where I’m going to be for the next couple of years, as I’m used to finding out around January each season. To have this deal signed this early ahead of the season is huge for me personally and career-wise, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Enfinger Will Reunite With GMS After a Successful ARCA Menards Tenure

Enfinger first joined forces with GMS Racing midway through the 2014 season, his seventh as a driver in the ARCA Menards Series. He started out the year with Team BCR Racing, winning four races, but he announced a major move. Enfinger left Team BCR midway through the year and joined GMS Racing for the final nine races of the season, delivering the organization’s first ARCA Menards Series win. He captured the checkered flag at Berlin Raceway on August 9, 2014.

Enfinger remained with the team for the 2015 season, winning six total races in the No. 23 Chevrolet. He kicked off the year with three straight wins and put himself atop the points standings. Enfinger continued to perform at a high level for the remainder of the year and held off Austin Wayne Self to capture the championship.

Enfinger left the ARCA Menards Series and focused on moving up to the Truck Series. He remained with GMS Racing for a part-time schedule in 2016, running eight total races and locking up the first win of his career. Enfinger led 45 of the 94 laps and held off teammate Spencer Gallagher.

GMS Racing Will Have To Replace a Championship Driver

With Enfinger and Jack Wood both locked up on full-time deals for 2022, the GMS Racing roster is starting to take shape. However, there are still questions about the rest of the lineup considering that the team runs five trucks.

GMS Racing confirmed that there are more announcements on the way. The team said in the press release that they will reveal additional information about other drivers, sponsors, and crew chief pairings.

Followers of the race organization have waited for an update about the driver lineup for multiple months. The reason is that defending Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed revealed in mid-July that he wanted to move up to the Xfinity Series for the 2022 season instead of becoming a driver that remains in a truck for the rest of his career.

Creed made the major decision to officially head to the Xfinity Series and unveiled his plans on September 14. He confirmed that he will join Richard Childress Racing and run a full schedule while competing for a spot in the playoffs. Though neither he nor the team provided information about his vehicle number or list of sponsors.

“Sheldon has proved himself as a talented driver during his short NASCAR Career and we know that he will help contribute to RCR’s competitive NASCAR Xfinity Series program with his drive to succeed,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR, in a press release. “I am looking forward to watching his career continue to develop as a RCR driver and feel confident that he will represent RCR well both on and off the track.”

