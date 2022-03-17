Hailie Deegan Brings Bold, New Scheme for Atlanta Race

The No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford F-150 will have a wildly different look for the Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hailie Deegan will showcase a new sponsor in Wastequip, LLC.

DGR showcased the new look on Thursday, March 17. The No. 1 Ford will feature a blue and white scheme with Wastequip graphics on the sides and the doors. The vehicle will also have dark blue numbers, marking a significant change from the white numbers on Deegan’s Monster Energy scheme.

There will also be a special detail added to the bed area of the No. 1 Ford F-150. Deegan’s vehicle will have the Ukrainian flag as a show of solidarity for the citizens of the country.

The North Carolina-based manufacturer of waste handling equipment has locations spread across the United States, including Oregon, Minnesota, Texas, and Colorado among many others. Wastequip also has Toter, another of Deegan’s primary sponsors, among its list of brands.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Deegan Has Multiple Top-20 Finishes With a Wastequip Brand

While the Wastequip colors will be a new addition to the No. 1 Ford F-150, the company has a history of strong performances through another brand. Toter joined Deegan for nine races during the 2021 season, her first as a full-time driver, and witnessed multiple top-20s.

Toter made its season debut on the No. 1 during the first race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This was Deegan’s first time competing at LVMS, and it served as a learning experience as she finished 28th overall.

Toter returned to Deegan’s vehicle for trips to Kansas Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, and she delivered 13th-place finishes. These two races served as her best performances of the season at that point. Though she ultimately surpassed them with a top-10 finish at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Deegan’s 2022 Season Has Featured 2 Starts

The Camping World Truck Series drivers have only competed at two tracks during the 2022 season. They kicked off the year at Daytona International Speedway on February 18 before heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4.

Deegan’s first start of the year was relatively quiet. She qualified 26th overall before avoiding incidents and racing her way to 17th overall. The trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, however, featured numerous incidents that sent several drivers to the garage early. One, in particular, caught up Deegan, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy, and Colby Howard.

The incident unfolded on a restart as the drivers went five-wide. Deegan was actually behind the initial incident that sent Howard spinning into the outside wall. However, she did not have time to react and avoid a collision with Purdy, who had checked up and hit the wall.

Deegan is currently 28th in points, and she will have to do some considerable work to move closer to a playoff spot. The trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway will present the first opportunity as she takes on the reconfigured track for the first time.

READ NEXT: ‘Door Bumper Clear’ Hosts Sound Off About Championship Location