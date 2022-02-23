Hailie Deegan Branches Out With Grueling March Race

The defending Camping World Truck Series Most Popular Driver is about to take on a different style of race. Hailie Deegan will compete in the Mint 400 desert off-road race outside of Las Vegas.

The driver of the No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford F-150 will take part in the annual off-road race on March 9-13, which features two days of action on a 400-mile course. She will have support from Method Race Wheels while competing in the Unlimited Truck Spec class. The company will also host a giveaway for Deegan’s fans. They can enter to win her custom-painted, race-worn helmet.

Along with the competition out in the desert, the Mint 400 will feature numerous special events for the fans. There will be a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a two-day festival on Fremont Street, and some special meet-and-greet opportunities for the race fans.

Deegan will be one of multiple special guests competing in the annual race that first began in 1968. Another example is UFC Hall of Famer Dan Henderson, who will drive the Zero1 Off-Road celebrity car.

The Mint 400 Will Cap Off a Race-Centric Trip

The Mint 400 will be the second race in Nevada featuring Deegan. She will also kick off the month of March with the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4 (9 p.m. ET, FS1).

Deegan has two prior starts at the Nevada track during her Truck Series career, both from the 2021 season. She finished 28th overall during her Las Vegas Motor Speedway Truck Series debut on March 5 and then finished 31st after a crash on September 24.

Deegan will have the opportunity to turn in a better performance during her third start at the track. She will have previous experience to rely on, as well as the added benefit of practice and qualifying sessions where she can secure a solid starting position.

An Incident Derailed a Promising Start to 2022

Straight out of a movie. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YAiRtoNDsX — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 19, 2022

Deegan entered the 2022 Camping World Truck Series season as a name to watch. There were expectations from fans and analysts alike that she would make some noise, reach the playoffs, and potentially win her first career race.

The season started at Daytona International Speedway, a race in which Deegan performed well overall despite finishing 17th. The second-year Truck Series driver actually raced in the top-10 during the final stage, and she was within reach of her second-career top-10 as the white flag began to wave.

The situation changed, however, with a massive incident. Tyler Ankrum spun after contact from John Hunter Nemechek and kicked off a wreck that collected 17 competitors. Deegan was one of the drivers involved in the incident. Though her No. 1 Ford F-150 did not suffer catastrophic damage. She was able to continue in the race and take part in the overtime restart.

Deegan is currently 17th in points, but she will have the opportunity to make some moves during the Truck Series race on March 4. She will join DGR for another race and then she will switch to a different series mere days later for the Mint 400.

