Josh Berry Adds a New Partner for 4 Races

The driver of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro has a new partner in place for the 2022 season. Josh Berry will have support from “PUBG Mobile” during four NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

JR Motorsports announced the news on Tuesday, February 22. The Xfinity Series team revealed that “PUBG Mobile” scheme will make its debut during the February 26 race at Auto Club Speedway (5 p.m. ET, FS1). The mobile game will then return for races at Phoenix Raceway (March 12), Circuit of the Americas (March 26), and Talladega Superspeedway (April 23).

Forget your usual drop spot. We’re landing hot @AutoClubSpdwy this weekend as we run it back with @PUBGMOBILE, but this time it’s @JoshBerry’s turn. pic.twitter.com/Xyxzbk8MYZ — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) February 22, 2022

“Mobile gaming has become so popular these days, so it’s great to showcase ‘PUBG Mobile’ on our No. 8,” said Berry. “As a big gaming fan, I’m excited to be able to represent ‘PUBG Mobile’ as it celebrates its fourth anniversary. Our goal is to get to Victory Lane with this partnership and connect ‘PUBG Mobile’ with a whole new and loyal fanbase.”

Another JRM Driver Previously Partnered With ‘PUBG Mobile’

The Xfinity Series organization has worked with “PUBG Mobile” in previous seasons, albeit with a different driver. The video game joined Noah Gragson and the No. 9 team for five races — three in 2019 and two in 2020.

Gragson first displayed the “PUBG Mobile” scheme for the 2019 Drive Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway on October 5, which he drove to a seventh-place finish. He brought the design back the following week for a trip to Kansas Speedway and a 13th-place finish. He capped off his 2019 schedule with a fourth-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway while driving the No. 9 “PUBG Mobile” Chevrolet.

The Las Vegas native did not take the mobile video game scheme to Victory Lane during his five-race deal. Though he posted three top-five finishes and one top-10. This run also included back-to-back top-fives at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2020.

Berry Will Pursue His First Playoff Appearance

The Tennessee native only drove part-time during the 2021 season while making starts for both JR Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing, but he still reached Victory Lane twice in 22 races. He captured his first career Xfinity Series win at Martinsville Speedway and then followed it up with a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

As a part-time driver, Berry was not eligible for the playoffs. The situation is now different with him taking over as the full-time driver of the No. 8 JRM Chevrolet Camaro. He is now eligible for championship points and will have the opportunity more wins and his first appearance in the playoffs.

Berry’s season began with the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19. He started seventh overall after qualifying, but he finished 16th while rookie Austin Hill won his first career Xfinity Series race.

Berry will continue his pursuit of wins on February 26 with a trip to Auto Club Speedway. He will follow it up with a return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he previously led 38 of the 201 laps while holding off two of his JRM teammates in Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier.

