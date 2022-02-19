Parker Kligerman Continues To Defy Odds at Daytona

Parker Kligerman kicked off his part-time schedule with another strong run at a superspeedway. He finished fifth overall after a massive wreck unfolded in overtime, and he proved once again that he can battle for a win in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series even while dealing with unexpected issues.

The trip to Daytona International Speedway on February 18 did not feature a smooth start. Kligerman actually started 31st overall in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports machine after missing driver introductions and he was later involved in the massive incident at the end of regulation. However, he continued to make moves en route to a fifth-place finish with a truck that he did not expect to run particularly well.

“If you looked at our truck, the rear bumper is caved in like a banana because that’s very indicative of a truck that has no business being where we were on the track at that point,” Kligerman told media members on pit road after the February 18 race. “…This thing, it was hindered a little bit, but you just force people to move. You know, put yourself in position [that] they can’t get by you. And I got hit hard many times.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Unlike many other teams, Henderson Motorsports does not have a massive staff to prepare the truck for the part-time schedule. Kligerman also has no major sponsors or family money that help fund his races. However, he continues to embrace each and every opportunity that he has to climb into the No. 75.

Kligerman’s Consistency Helped Another Driver Reach Victory Lane

King of the World Center of Racing! pic.twitter.com/nN5F0R04Zu — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 19, 2022

Kligerman used his consistency to secure a fifth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway, but he also played a pivotal role during the final restart. He gave a hard enough push for Zane Smith to jump to the front of the pack and pull in front Ben Rhodes.

Smith, who was mere feet from the race-ending white flag when the big one hit, took the lead once again after receiving the push from Kligerman. He remained at the front as the white flag waved and then became the official winner of the season-opening race after another wreck occurred.

“I was just planning for the worst,” Smith told media members after the race. “We were struggling on getting going like the first lap. I couldn’t push the [No.] 4, and I was hoping — I pretty much had two pretty good options. I either had a teammate behind me or Parker behind me, and ultimately Parker is what has me sitting here right now.

“I definitely have a gift headed his way. I don’t know what I’m going to send him, but he gave me a great push, and ultimately that’s what won me it.”

Kligerman Would Share His Knowledge if Asked

Kligerman has spent his career as a part-time driver, but he has still achieved consistency on the tracks most prone to wrecks. He has an average finish of 15.1 at tracks longer than two miles, and he has two wins at Talladega Superspeedway.

Does Kligerman have a secret to his consistency? Not necessarily, but his approach to all of these races certainly plays a role in how he performs during high-pressure situations.

“I think just enjoying it. Attitude,” Kligerman said. “I know there’s a lot of people who show up to these things, they don’t want to do them. I’ve actually gotten a little bit more of a sour attitude as of late to these races. We’ve been getting wrecked a lot, there’s a lot of weird moves happening, but tonight was great. The whole Truck Series. I mean, what a show. What a clean race everyone put on until we had that wreck there.”

Given his success, it would make sense that some of the more inexperienced drivers would ask him for a few pointers. This hasn’t really happened — something that Kligerman attributes to being a one-man operation instead of having teammates — but he is willing to provide whatever knowledge he can.

“I used to do rookie meetings a lot, but I don’t think they do those anymore,” Kligerman said. “If anyone asked I would. If anyone does come up to me, my only advice is always ‘nothing matters until the last stop. Keep it together.'”

This advice is fitting considering that superspeedway races often feature more and more wrecks as drivers become impatient. They push each other at the wrong time and spark massive incidents, often bringing out the red flag so the crews can clear the track.

READ NEXT: Emmitt Smith Forges His Own Path As a Team Owner