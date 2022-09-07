Hailie Deegan Showcases New Scheme During Truck Series Return

The No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford F-150 will have a new look for Kansas Speedway. Hailie Deegan will showcase an Odyssey Battery scheme as the Camping World Truck Series returns to action.

DGR showcased the new look on September 7. The No. 1 Ford F-150 will feature a red, white, and black scheme with Odyssey Battery logos in multiple sections. Deegan will also feature a white and red firesuit that matches the truck’s scheme as she makes her fourth career start at the 1.5-mile track.

The No. 1 DGR Ford F-150 will draw some attention during the race considering that Deegan has turned in solid performances in her previous trips to Kansas Speedway. This includes top-20 finishes in all three starts, as well as a career-best finish of 13th in 2021.

Deegan will now make her fourth start at Kansas Speedway while showcasing a new scheme. She will first put it on display during practice on September 9 (3 p.m. ET) before qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Truck Series race will take place on September 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1).

Deegan Has 5 Races to Pursue Strong Finishes

With the Truck Series returning to action at Kansas Speedway, there will be 10 drivers battling for a spot in the next round of the playoffs. Deegan is not among this group, but she has an opportunity to gain some crucial points.

The driver of the No. 1 ended the 2021 season 17th in points, which was two spots away from breaking Jennifer Jo Cobb’s record for the best finish by a female driver. This was after a campaign where she posted one top-10 finish and an average finish of 20.9.

Deegan has one top-10 finish in 2022, but she only has an average finish of 23.3 due to a run of back luck that includes four crashes, a fire, and a brake issue. She is now 21st in points with five races remaining in the season, so it’s unlikely that she can overtake enough drivers to make history. Though she can still stack points.

The remaining races take place at Kansas Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway. Deegan only has one start each at Bristol, Talladega, and Phoenix, but she has the three starts at Kansas. Homestead-Miami is a new track for her.

Other Drivers Have Showcased Odyssey Battery During Races

When Deegan heads to Kansas Speedway, she will continue the tradition of NASCAR drivers highlighting Odyssey Battery. This list also includes Austin Cindric, Jeff Burton, Amber Cope, and Angela Ruch.

Cope and Ruch put Odyssey Battery on display during the Truck Series race at Martinsville in 2010. They drove matching Odyssey Battery Dodge trucks, and they both finished the race.

Burton showcased his Odyssey Battery scheme during races at Pocono and Martinsville during the 2012 season. He finished 22nd in both races while showing off his own red and black scheme.

Cindric achieved the most success with Odyssey Battery. Though his first start with the company as his primary partner, Daytona in 2018, ended with a crash.

Cindric’s partnership with Odyssey Battery featured a third-place finish at Auto Club Speedway in 2020 and an eighth-place finish at Daytona later that same season. One year later, Cindric added top-five finishes at Texas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway.