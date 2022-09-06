Front Row Motorsports Lands New NASCAR Partner for Pivotal Cutoff Race

The Camping World Truck Series is back in action for the first time since August 13. Front Row Motorsports and Zane Smith will mark the occasion by debuting a new partner.

FRM announced on September 6 that Smith will have Hamsters USA as his primary partner for the Round of 10 cutoff race at Kansas Speedway on September 9 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1). The motorcycle group known for fundraising efforts for charitable organizations will take over the yellow No. 38 Ford F-150.

Hamsters USA partners with @zanesmith77 as he looks to add his fourth win in 2022. Advance: https://t.co/3umz7thos2 pic.twitter.com/cV7qQWZbMU — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) September 6, 2022

Smith actually has a history with Hamsters USA. He previously showcased the motorcycle group while driving for another team. He put the yellow scheme on display during the 2021 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway while driving the No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado. Now he will bring Hamsters USA to another team while going for the season sweep at Kansas Speedway.

“Kansas is one of my favorite tracks that we go to,” Smith said in a press release. “When I saw that we go back in the playoffs, I knew that it would be a good shot for us to capitalize on another win. We had a great truck there in May. I believe that we can recreate that dominance this weekend.”

Smith Has a Significant Points Cushion

The trip to Kansas Speedway will mark the third race of the Truck Series playoffs. The first two took place at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 29) and Richmond Raceway (August 13).

Smith, the regular-season champion, currently sits in a great position in terms of points. He hasn’t won either playoff race, but he is currently 46 points above the cutline entering the Kansas Speedway weekend. He is only behind Grant Enfinger and Chandler Smith, who split the opening playoff races.

There are five drivers behind Smith entering the cutoff race. John Hunter Nemechek is 43 points above the cutline while Ty Majeski is 36 points to the good. Stewart Friesen (+31), Ben Rhodes (+21), and Matt Crafton (+3) are the other drivers currently above the Round of Eight cutline.

Some Remaining Races Favor Smith’s Pursuit of the Championship

The trip to Kansas Speedway takes place as Smith pursues an important goal. He has plans to return to the championship four for the third consecutive season after finishing second in the standings two years in a row. Though this season would mark his first time as a Ford driver.

Some of the remaining races favor Smith as he sets out to accomplish this goal. He already has a dominant win at Kansas Speedway that featured him leading 104 of the 138 laps. He also has a top-10 finish at Bristol Motor Speedway and two top-fives at Phoenix Raceway, the site of the season finale.

The other two races — at Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway — are more of wild cards. Smith only has one start at the Florida track in his Truck Series career. He started sixth but finished 37th after a four-truck crash.

Talladega presents a similar issue. Smith only has two starts at the superspeedway, and he finished 33rd in both of them due to crashes. One incident in 2020 collected 11 total trucks while an incident in 2021 collected 21 total trucks, including Smith’s Hamsters USA Chevrolet.

