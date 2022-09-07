NASCAR Announces Rule Changes Before Kansas Speedway

The sanctioning body has made some changes to the Rule Book prior to the trip to Kansas Speedway. Cup Series teams will have to use new coatings on the crush panels to help address ongoing concerns about fires.

“Intumescent coatings complying with SFI 54.1 (for example, TEMPROTEX F1ER) are

permitted for the underside of the Lower Crush Panels, inside the Exhaust Cover Panels, and the upper surface of the Rocker Box,” the bulletin sent out on September 7 stated. It also noted that teams are also permitted to apply the coating to the right side Tegris/MC2p/Polyweave Back Stop Panel (RHS).

Along with the use of the coatings, NASCAR also made another change. The teams must install a lateral seal/dam between the back of the front clip weight box and the top of the splitter panel. The purpose of this is to reduce the migration of tire debris from the splitter area.

Finally, the bulletin recommended that clearance between the exhaust and the floor of the rocker box be maximized during exhaust installation. This is an ongoing development process following the fires at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Changes Take Place Following Comments from NASCAR Executives

The issue of fires has been a topic of discussion throughout the 2022 Cup Series season. They picked up in intensity after Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang suddenly burst into flames at Darlington Raceway.

Harvick made strong comments in multiple interviews at the South Carolina track and then a NASCAR executive weighed in after Labor Day. Scott Miller, SVP of Competition, appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on September 6 and said that it was unacceptable for the cars to catch on fire.

Miller continued and said that there were multiple vehicles undergoing examination so that they could potentially determine what had caused the latest fire. Miller also noted that they have been working on different possible solutions that would eliminate these “triggers.”

The latest Rule Book update is the next step in the process, and it will take effect ahead of the trip to Kansas Speedway. Whether these changes eliminate the fires remains to be seen, but there will be some potential answers provided on September 11.

The Latest Fire Had a Significant Impact on Harvick’s Playoff Run

The latest fire, which took place during the playoff-opening Southern 500, had a significant impact on the outcome of the race. It sent Harvick to the infield when he was in the midst of a top-five run, and it disrupted his opportunity to secure crucial points.

Harvick entered the playoffs in a strong position. He had two wins, and he was above the cutline heading toward some of his strongest tracks. However, his day came to an end with a 33rd-place finish after the fire.

Harvick is now in an unfavorable position as he prepares to take on Kansas Speedway. He is 16th in the standings and 13 points below the cutline. This isn’t an insurmountable obstacle, but he will have to turn in back-to-back strong performances to move on in the playoffs.

The 2014 Cup Series champion has two favorable tracks next on the schedule. He will first head to Kansas Speedway where he has three wins. He will then finish off the Round of 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway, another track where he has three wins.