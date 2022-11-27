SHR Affiliate Would Make Sense for Hailie Deegan

One of the biggest unknowns of the offseason is Hailie Deegan‘s destination for the 2023 NASCAR season. She has not provided any news, but there is one team that makes sense based on its Ford alliance.

There are not many Ford teams in the Craftsman Truck Series and the Xfinity Series. Stewart-Haas Racing headlines the list, but the team already has two drivers lined up for the 2023 season. However, there is an SHR affiliate that relied on a variety of options in 2022. This team is SS Green Light Racing, which fielded two Ford Mustangs.

SS Green Light Racing had two main drivers in 2022 — Joe Graf Jr. and David Starr. This duo combined for 45 starts, but the team also brought in multiple guests, such as Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe. Deegan was on this list as she took over the No. 08 Ford Mustang for her series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A partnership with SS Green Light Racing would make sense for Deegan. She could form a potent duo with Graf — who is expected to return — while gaining experience in the Xfinity Series. She could also control an entry that is capable of reaching Victory Lane, as Custer proved during his first start of the 2022 season.

The Partnership Would Make Sense for the Team

Joining SS Green Light Racing would make sense for Deegan, provided the opportunity arose. She could remain with Ford Performance and work with an SHR-affiliated team that uses Roush Yates Engines.

The partnership would make sense for SS Green Light Racing. The team is one of the smallest in the Xfinity Series, but it has created headlines in the past with some strong performances from Graf, Custer, Starr, Briscoe, and Gray Gaulding among others.

Adding Deegan to the fold would only increase the amount of attention on Bobby Dotter’s team. It could also potentially help bring more partners to the fold considering that the California native has showcased such brands as Odyssey Battery, Wastequip, Craftsman Tools, Pristine Auctions, and Monster Energy among others.

Obviously, there has not been any information provided about the sponsors that will stick with Deegan during the 2023 season. Those details will be made public alongside or shortly after her plans are announced.

SS Green Light Racing’s Lineup Will Change

There is one other reason why a partnership between Deegan and SS Green Light Racing would make sense. There is a possibility that the driver lineup will change during the 2023 season.

There were 10 drivers that made starts for SS Green Light Racing. This list featured Deegan, Graf, Custer, Briscoe, Andy Lally, Starr, Brandon Brown, BJ McLeod, Brett Moffitt, and Spencer Pumpelly.

Custer will not make any starts for SS Green Light Racing as he will be full-time for Stewart-Haas Racing. Lally has made starts for a variety of teams during his career, so there is a possibility that he will not make more for SS Green Light Racing. Meanwhile, Brown continues to examine his future options after the announcement that he will not drive for Brandonbilt Motorsports in 2023.

Starr will remain an intriguing name to watch ahead of the 2023 season. He is in his mid-50s, but he continues to compete in NASCAR. He also posted an 11th-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and eight top-25 finishes during the 2022 season.