Brandon Brown Makes Manufacturer Change for Martinsville

Brandon Brown is back in the Xfinity Series lineup for the trip to Martinsville Speedway. He will join a new team while driving for a different manufacturer.

According to the entry list released by NASCAR, Brown will make his debut for SS Green Light Racing. He will drive the No. 08 Ford Mustang after making 29 starts — primarily with Brandonbilt Motorsports — in a Chevrolet Camaro. This Xfinity Series race will mark the first time in his national series career that he has driven anything other than a Chevrolet.

The reason for the manufacturer change is that SS Green Light Racing has an alliance with a Ford team. Stewart-Haas Racing provides technical support for the No. 07 and No. 08 entries while Roush Yates Engines provides the horsepower. These alliances have been in place since January 2022, and they have resulted in a win at Auto Club Speedway.

Brown Has Raced for Multiple Teams in 2022

The 2022 season has not been what Brown anticipated. He returned as the full-time driver for Brandonbilt Motorsports, and he set out with plans to contend for another win.

However, Brown’s situation changed due to funding. He only made 23 starts for Brandonbilt Motorsports while Kris Wright took over as the main driver of the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro. Brown has rounded out his schedule with starts for Mike Harmon Racing, Our Motorsports, and BJ McLeod Motorsports.

Brown will now make his debut for SS Green Light Racing while making his fifth career Xfinity Series start at Martinsville Speedway. His first four resulted in an 18th-place finish, a 27th-place finish, and two finishes outside of the top 30 due to crashes.

Multiple Drivers Have Made Starts for SS Green Light Racing

SS Green Light Racing has featured a unique lineup during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. Joe Graf Jr. has been the team’s main driver, and he has alternated between the No. 07 and the No. 08 entries. Though he has also made starts for RSS Racing and BJ McLeod Motorsports.

The rest of the lineup has featured an assortment of guest drivers. Cole Custer has made five starts as part of the alliance with SHR, and he has achieved the most success for the team. He joined a list that also includes BJ McLeod, Brett Moffitt, Chase Briscoe, Andy Lally, David Starr, and Spencer Pumpelly.

Moffitt and Graf each secured a top-10 finish for SS Green Light Racing during trips to Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, respectively. Briscoe, for comparison, turned in a fifth-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course while pulling double duty.

One other driver that joined the group is Hailie Deegan. She made her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and she took over the No. 08 Ford Mustang. Despite having no experience in the series, Deegan kept her car clean, finished 13th overall, and made history with the best Xfinity Series debut by a female driver.

Brown will now join this list while trying to turn in a strong performance of his own. He will take over the Ford Mustang on Friday, October 28, for practice and qualifying. He will then return to the entry on October 29 for the Dead on Tools 250 (3 p.m. ET, NBC).