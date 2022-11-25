Cole Custer Kicked off Holiday Season by Helping Veterans

The driver of the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang has taken time to support others. Cole Custer kicked off the holiday season by donating meals to veterans.

Custer partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank and Wow Wow Classic Waffles for a massive giveaway. They set up shop with a massive delivery truck and gave out over 200 Thanksgiving meals to veterans in the Charlotte area. He and the group of volunteers also spent time talking to the veterans and hearing their stories.

Had a great time kicking off the Thanksgiving holiday serving our Veterans here in Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/hf5zVvIlZA — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) November 22, 2022

“Just seeing so many happy veterans getting a good Thanksgiving meal, it’s cool to see,” Custer said after the event. “And we couldn’t have done it without the Gene Haas Foundation and Wow Wow Waffles, but it’s just awesome to see a difference in your community.”

Custer joined a list of NASCAR members that made an effort prior to Thanksgiving to donate meals and time to multiple communities. The extensive list also includes Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch, Stewart Friesen, and Jack Wood among others.

Custer & Wow Wow Waffles Have Previously Supported Those in Need

The donation event in 2022 is only the latest example of Custer taking time to support those in need. Another example took place in November 2021 as he joined forces with another race team to support those in need.

Custer, Wow Wow Waffles, and the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team worked together in 2021 to hold a massive fundraising auction.

They put together a unique list of items that included a Cup Series car, race-worn tires, and gear from AMA Supercross riders Justin Barcia, Pierce Brown, and Michael Mosiman. As Custer explained, the items included in the auction would “make any race fan happy.”

These items headed to eBay on November 26, 2021, and they became available for the fans willing to make their bids. Funds raised during this event went to Feeding America, the non-profit shelter that feeds more than 46 million through food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens.

Wow Wow Waffles Has Been a Key Supporter of Custer

The massive event supporting veterans is only the latest example of Custer working with Wow Wow Waffles, albeit the most important one. This relationship has also been put on display on the race track.

The company has been a key supporter of his throughout his NASCAR career. This includes the 2021 season when Wow Wow Waffles and Feeding America shared the primary scheme on the No. 41 for four events. They made their debut during the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30, 2021. They returned for races at Michigan International Speedway (August 22, 2021), Texas Motor Speedway (October 17, 2021), and Kansas Speedway (October 24, 2021).

This partnership continued at Talladega Superspeedway (April 24, 2022) and World Wide Technology Raceway (June 5, 2022). Feeding America and Wow Wow Waffles then closed out their four-race schedule with trips to Darlington Raceway (September 4, 2022) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 16, 2022).

Custer will now move back to the Xfinity Series as Ryan Preece takes over the No. 41 Ford Mustang in the Cup Series. The California native will return to the No. 00 Ford Mustang that he used to win nine races, albeit with an updated body.

Will Wow Wow Waffles continue to serve as one of Custer’s primary partners during the 2023 season? Stewart-Haas Racing has not provided this information, but it seems likely based on the impact they have made in multiple communities.