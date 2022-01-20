Ryan Ellis Secures New Partner for Talladega Race

The No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Camaro will have a new look during the April 23 race at Talladega Superspeedway. Ryan Ellis will work with Heartbeat Hot Sauce as he competes at the superspeedway as part of his schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Ellis announced the news on Thursday, January 20, with a tweet showcasing the black, white, and orange stock car. He also announced that he will drive the No. 45 Chevrolet Camaro for the superspeedway race, providing some clarity about the team’s lineup and which entry will feature which driver.

“Any time you can get an opportunity at a superspeedway it’s exciting, but to do so with a new partner like Heartbeat Hot Sauce is amazing,” Ellis said in a press release. “It’s been great working with Al and his brand over the last few months and I’m really proud to be driving this car at Talladega. It’ll definitely be a massive opportunity. We’ve seen how small teams can succeed at these superspeedways and I know that we have a chance to do something really special.”

A Special Guest Will Join Heartbeat Hot Sauce & Ellis

Heartbeat Hot Sauce is a Canadian company located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company started as a hobby in 2015, but it has now expanded to the point that the hot sauce is available in thousands of stores globally. Now Heartbeat Hot Sauce will make its NASCAR debut while supporting Alpha Prime Racing and Ellis.

“Heartbeat Hot Sauce is so incredibly proud and excited to be working with Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing for our first partnership within NASCAR,” said Al Bourbouhakis, co-owner of Heartbeat Hot Sauce, in a statement. “The opportunity to have our brand represented at one of the most iconic and exciting tracks in the sport is truly amazing. We can’t wait to get to work with the team and begin what we hope will be a long running partnership within NASCAR.”

A special guest with ties to Heartbeat Hot Sauce will attend the Talladega Superspeedway race, according to the press release. UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, who boasts a 28-7 record with two wins over Conor McGregor, “expects to” be on hand for the April 23 race.

Poirier partnered with Heartbeat Hot Sauce to create a special Louisiana-themed hot sauce. The bottle features a diamond on the label, referencing his nickname, while the sauce features cayenne peppers, vinegar, sea salt, celery, garlic, and habanero peppers.

Ellis Now Has 2 Confirmed Races on His 2022 Schedule

The Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway is the second confirmed race on Ellis’ part-time schedule. Alpha Prime Racing also revealed on November 11 that the Virginia native will make his season debut at Martinsville Speedway on April 8, barring some changes.

Alpha Prime Racing did not have a set schedule for Ellis on November 11, but the team laid out a tentative schedule. The expectation was that he would compete in five of the Xfinity Series races in 2022 with Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net as his primary partner. Though APR issued the press release prior to announcing that the team would field two full-time entries during the 2022 season.

Alpha Prime Racing has several more updates to provide concerning Rajah Caruth, Sage Karam, Tommy Joe Martins, and Caesar Bacarella. There will also be another driver joining the fold for the 2022 season, but Martins has not yet revealed their identity. He has only teased that there will be an announcement at some point.

