Hendrick Motorsports Brings NASCAR to Young Fans With Collaboration

Hendrick Motorsports is taking steps to bring NASCAR to the next generation of fans. The championship-winning organization has signed a new, multi-year deal with Chuck E. Cheese.

Hendrick Motorsports announced the news on May 17 with a press release. The organization will launch an attraction called “Racing World” at numerous Chuck E. Cheese locations around the country.

This collaboration will include kid-focused video content and a variety of licensed products. Hendrick Motorsports will also have a presence in the “Chuck E. Cheese Racing World” mobile game, which is available on iOS and Android devices.

Here's some of the co-branded @ChuckECheese x @TeamHendrick merchandise that will be sold online/at track and retail. pic.twitter.com/aZb46wmRHv — Adam Stern (@A_S12) May 17, 2023

“Like so many others, I grew up looking forward to every trip to Chuck E. Cheese,” Jeff Gordon said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to work with this iconic brand and connect millions of young kids to Hendrick Motorsports is very exciting.

“Racing brings so many families together, and I believe fans of all ages are going to have a lot of fun engaging with this program.”

The Partnership Will Kick Off Before the Coca-Cola 600

Hendrick Motorsports announced the collaboration on May 17, but the official launch will take place after the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The Chuck E. Cheese location in Concord, N.C., will relaunch on Thursday, May 25, with a special event. Hendrick Motorsports will be on hand with a Chevrolet Camaro bearing a special Chuck E. Cheese scheme.

The purple and teal Chevrolet will make multiple other appearances around the Charlotte area during Memorial Day weekend. For example, it will be at the Hendrick Motorsports Fan Fest on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27.

The car will also be present at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28, as the organization prepares for the Coca-Cola 600. It will be parked on Speed Street.

Hendrick Motorsports Joins a NASCAR Sponsor Focusing on Younger Fans

Finding new fans and keeping the sport alive is a priority for everyone in the industry. There are different ways to pursue this goal, which includes introducing the sport to the next generation with kid-centric activities.

Hendrick Motorsports is not the only entity striving to connect with younger fans. Kubota Tractor Corporation, which sponsors both Trackhouse Racing and ThorSport Racing, also partnered with Crayola for “Raceway Makeover.”

Here is a cool program. Kubota and @Crayola have renewed a partnership from last year, and have teamed with @TeamTrackhouse. Raceway Makeover, which will be a national tour, which will take place in a four-market takeover. The events will be free-to-the-public. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7SELsNVUnb — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) May 15, 2023

This promotion, which continues a partnership from 2022, will feature several racing-themed activities for kids. They can take photos in a kid-sized Kubota tractor and race truck, ride a Kubota Rat Racer down a ramp, and record a racing broadcast at the Channel 64 Newscast.

There will be many other attractions that focus on racing, Kubota Tractor Corporation, and Crayola. One of the more interesting ones is a challenge that highlights the underrated stars of NASCAR. Kids will be able to see if they change tires faster than a pit crew.

The Raceway Makeover by Kubota takeover will make stops at Crayola Experience locations across the country. First up will be Orlando, Fla. (May 25-June 18) Chandler, Ariz. (June 29-July 30) will follow. Easton, Pa. (Aug. 10-Sept. 5) and Plano, Texas (Nov. 14-Jan. 2, 2024) will close out the 2023 schedule.