Former Truck Series Champion Expands Deal With Primary Partner

Former Craftsman Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes is fresh off his second consecutive appearance in the championship four. He is on a mission to add another title to his resume, and he will have a key partner back for the journey.

According to a press release, Kubota Tractor Corporation will make its return to ThorSport Racing and the No. 99 of Rhodes during the 2023 season. The company will expand its presence with six races as the primary partner. Additionally, Kubota will become the official tractor of ThorSport Racing while serving as an associate partner for all four teams.

“It feels great to be back with Kubota in the 2023 season,” Rhodes said in a press release. “We have some unfinished business with how close we came in the playoffs last year. I would love nothing more than to celebrate some wins with Kubota this season.

“It’s also been fun to see how much support we have received from Kubota owners, NASCAR fans, and people within the company. I know we will have a lot of people pulling for this orange truck to make it to victory lane.”

Kubota Set the Primary Sponsorship Schedule

The press release confirmed Kubota’s return to the No. 99 and ThorSport Racing. It also provided details about the races where the orange Ford F-150 will potentially compete for wins.

Rhodes will first showcase the Kubota Ford on March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He will bring the scheme back on April 1 at Texas Motor Speedway, May 20 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, June 3 at World Wide Technology Raceway, July 22 at Pocono Raceway, and September 14 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Rhodes will not be the only driver showcasing the Kubota Tractor Corporation colors during the 2023 NASCAR season. The company will also reunite with Trackhouse Racing while serving as Ross Chastain’s primary partner for five races and Daniel Suarez’s primary partner for one. Every time that Chastain posts a top-10 finish, Kubota Tractor Corporation will donate $10,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition.

Rhodes Made Multiple Starts With Kubota on the No. 99

The 2022 Truck Series season was Kubota’s first as a primary partner of Rhodes and ThorSport Racing. The tractor company made its debut on the No. 99 at Kansas Speedway as the former Truck Series champion finished 13th overall.

Kubota returned for three more races during the playoffs. The company’s colors were on the No. 99 as Rhodes finished second behind Matt DiBenedetto at Talladega Superspeedway and as he finished sixth at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The final race featured Rhodes finishing second behind Zane Smith at Phoenix Raceway.

The 2023 Truck Series season will provide Rhodes with more opportunities to showcase the orange No. 99 in even more races. He will pursue more wins at tracks where he has achieved some success. This includes Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he scored his first career win.

While Rhode has a dirt win at Bristol Motor Speedway, he does not have any trips to Victory Lane at the other tracks where he will showcase the Kubota colors. Though he has seven combined top-five finishes at Pocono Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway.