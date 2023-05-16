Alex Bowman Honors SGT Tomko With Charlotte Scheme

The time has come for NASCAR to honor military members that gave their lives in service of their country. Hendrick Motorsports has prepared for the important weekend by unveiling its first patriotic scheme.

The No. 48 of Alex Bowman will have a red, white, and blue scheme designed to recreate the American flag. Ally will continue to serve as the primary partner, and the company will bring back the Memorial Day version of its A logo, which features a pair of military-style dog tags.

It is an honor to race with these colors and represent the legacy of SGT. Nick Tomko for 600 miles next week. #NASCARSalutes #600MilesofRemembrance pic.twitter.com/YccUixKFuN — Ally Racing (@allyracing) May 16, 2023

Along with the scheme, Ally and Hendrick Motorsports also unveiled the name that will take over the windshield banner. If Alex Bowman receives clearance to return from a T3 compression fracture, he will race in honor of SGT Nicholas Tomko, United States Army Reserves. If he is unable to suit up, Josh Berry will make another start while completing the 600 Miles of Remembrance.

SGT Tomko Served in Operation Iraqi Freedom

A Pennsylvania native, SGT Tomko served in the New Kensington 307th Military Police Company as a Reservist. He joined the Army in 1998, spending time in both Bosnia and Iraq while preparing for a career in law enforcement.

SGT Tomko was killed on November 9, 2003, when the convoy he was escorting was attacked by mortar and small arms fire. He was fatally shot in the shoulder and chest while riding as a door gunner in a Humvee. SGT Tomko was buried with full military honors at Allegheny County Memorial Park.

Nearly 20 years after his death in Iraq, Hendrick Motorsports will help keep his memory alive by putting his name front and center during the most important race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Bowman & Berry Both Have Solid Performances at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway will be less about the actual racing and more about honoring military members that gave their lives. This will be the focus as the drivers complete 400 laps around the intermediate track.

There is a scenario where the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro is front and center at various points. Bowman and Berry have both performed well at the North Carolina track, which could happen once again on Sunday, May 28.

Bowman, in particular, has made 11 starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway while driving for three different teams. He struggled with BK Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing, but he has since secured four top-10 finishes and one top-five for Hendrick Motorsports. His career-best finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway is fifth during the 2021 Coca-Cola 600.

Berry, for comparison, has limited experience at the track. He has no Cup Series starts and only two Xfinity Series starts. However, one of these starts ended with a JR Motorsports Chevrolet parked in Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the very first time.

One other factor that could benefit the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro is the strength of all Hendrick Motorsports entries at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The organization has celebrated 21 Cup Series wins at the track with Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Kasey Kahne, Darrell Waltrip, Ken Schrader, Chase Elliott, Terry Labonte, Kyle Larson, and Casey Mears. Larson’s win, in particular, was a record-setting 269th trip to Victory Lane for team owner Rick Hendrick.