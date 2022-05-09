A Daytona 500 Winner Joins FOX Booth at Kansas

A Crown Jewel winner is heading to the FOX Sports booth for the AdventHealth 400 on May 15. Jamie McMurray will join Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy in the booth for the Cup Series race.

Joy announced the news during a Stage 3 caution brought out by Alex Bowman hitting the wall. The longtime broadcaster announced that McMurray will leave the FOX Sports studio and his role on multiple NASCAR shows so he can hop into the booth and provide some insight about the action on the track.

“The man in the middle is Jamie McMurray,” Joy said. “Between Clint and myself. He’s in our Charlotte studio. Seven-time winner in the Cup Series, including several really big races.”

McMurray will now follow up a Hall of Fame booth that featured three NASCAR legends. Richard Petty joined Joy and Bowyer at Darlington Raceway for Stage 1 of the Goodyear 400 while Bobby Labonte took over for Stage 2. Bill Elliott rounded out the lineup during the final run to the checkered flag.

McMurray Spent 16 Full-Time Seasons in the Cup Series

The Missouri native enjoyed a long career at NASCAR’s highest level. He has made 584 total starts, including 576 as a full-time driver. He only reached Victory Lane seven times, but he conquered some of the biggest races on the schedule while running well at Daytona International Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

McMurray first won during the 2002 season while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing. He won the UAW-GM Quality 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after leading 96 total laps. This was his first of two trips to Victory Lane at the North Carolina track. His second was the Bank of America 500 in 2010, which followed two other very important wins.

McMurray won two Crown Jewels during his career. He captured the 2010 Daytona 500 for Earnhardt Ganassi Racing and he won the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway later that year. While he posted a career-high three wins in 2010, McMurray ultimately finished 14th in the standings.

Along with his wins at Charlotte, Indianapolis, and Daytona, McMurray also conquered an Alabama track. He won two races at Talladega Superspeedway during his career — one in 2009 and one in 2013.

McMurray Has Extensive Experience at Kansas

While McMurray doesn’t have a win at Kansas Speedway in either the Xfinity Series or Cup Series, he does have a significant amount of starts at the track. He suited up for 24 Cup races at Kansas during his career, and he finished all but four of them.

McMurray posted an average finish of 21.3 at the track, and he secured a top-10 finish four times. This includes eighth and seventh-place finishes in his first-ever two starts at the track. McMurray also competed in four Xfinity Series races at Kansas during his career, and he finished with one top-five and two other top-10s.

The driver-turned-analyst will have to lean on this experience as he discusses the action taking place during the AdventHealth 400 on May 15 (3 p.m. ET, FS1). He and Bowyer, who made 25 Cup Series starts of his own at his home track, will be able to provide insight from a driver’s perspective while Joy keeps the conversation flowing with his play-by-play.

