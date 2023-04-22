Jeb Burton Delivers Career-First Win for Jordan Anderson

Jeb Burton has just checked off a major goal for a relatively new NASCAR team owner. He captured the first race in team history for Jordan Anderson Racing.

The Virginia native achieved the feat after a wreck-filled race at Talladega Superspeedway. He ran around the front of the pack throughout the day, and he won the second stage under caution.

Burton then turned in the biggest performance of the day when it mattered. He held off Sheldon Creed, Parker Kligerman, and the rest of the field on multiple overtime restarts before crossing the finish line first.

This win, Burton’s second at Talladega Superspeedway, was significant for himself in that it punched a ticket to the playoffs. The win also made Burton eligible to battle for the $100,000 bonus in the final Dash 4 Cash race.

The win was arguably more significant for Jordan Anderson Racing considering that the team is only in its third year of Xfinity Series operation. Securing a win so early is a difficult feat to achieve.

Burton’s Second Win at Talladega Came Under Different Circumstances

Burton is not a first-time winner in a national NASCAR series. He has a Craftsman Truck Series win from the 2013 season, and he has a previous win at Talladega Superspeedway in the Xfinity Series.

There is one major difference between the win in 2023 and the win in 2021 when he drove for Kaulig Racing — the weather. The spring race in 2021 was shortened by more than 20 laps due to rainfall at the Alabama track. Talladega does not have lights, so there was not enough time to dry the track and get the race finished before darkness fell.

There were no concerns about the weather during the 2023 spring race. The Xfinity Series drivers completed all of the laps, and they went a few more due to the number of cautions that occurred late. Burton took advantage as he had enough gas in the tank and the ability to block both lanes on the final lap of double overtime.

Burton Now Has Another Important Focus

Burton achieved a major goal by winning his first race behind the wheel of the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro. He made his team owner a winner in a national NASCAR series, and he took another primary partner to Victory Lane.

The veteran driver now has another important focus. He needs to stack more points in the remaining regular-season races to put himself well above the initial cutline in the Round of 12.

The last time Burton was in the playoffs, he did not survive the first round. A crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a 13th-place finish at the Charlotte Roval dropped him below the elimination line with Riley Herbst, Myatt Snider, and Jeremy Clements. Burton ultimately ended the season 10th in the standings.

There are multiple tracks remaining on the schedule that featured Burton securing top-10 and top-five finishes. The list includes Dover Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and Nashville Superspeedway among multiple others.