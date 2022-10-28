Jeb Burton Shakes Up 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Plans

Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton has announced a major change for the 2023 season. He will part ways with Our Motorsports after only one year in the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro.

The veteran driver announced the news on October 28 with a brief statement. He confirmed that he will leave the No. 27 after the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. He continues to work on his plans for the 2023 season, and he will make an announcement “shortly.”

“Thank you to all my fans and partners for their continued support,” Burton said in a statement. “Thank you also goes out to the entire Our Motorsports organization for their support this season. I appreciate the opportunity that Chris Our gave me to drive the No. 27 for Our Motorsports.

“As this season ends, I’m looking forward to the road ahead. I have great partners and fans and look forward to making an announcement in the near future about our plans for next season.”

Burton Joined Our Motorsports Ahead of the 2022 Season

On December 16, 2021, Our Motorsports held a press conference. The team revealed that it would run three full-time entries during the 2022 Xfinity Series season with Brett Moffitt, Anthony Alfredo, and Burton as the main drivers.

Burton, who won at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021 while driving for Kaulig Racing, was a newcomer to Our Motorsports. He signed a two-year deal with the team, but he will now leave after only spending one season in the No. 27.

The 2022 campaign has not gone well for Burton. He has no top-10 finishes, and he has failed to finish eight races — six due to crashes. One of these DNFs was a trackbar issue that sent Burton to the garage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the start of the race.

Burton will now cap off his lone season at Our Motorsports at two tracks where he has previous top-10 finishes. He posted a fourth-place finish at Martinsville Speedway in a JR Motorsports Chevrolet in 2020. Burton then posted a sixth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway in a Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in 2021.

Our Motorsports Has Multiple Entries Needing Drivers

With Burton announcing his departure from Our Motorsports, the Xfinity Series team now has multiple moves to make. There will be openings in both the No. 27 and No. 02 Chevrolets.

Back on August 1, Our Motorsports issued a brief press release. The Xfinity Series team announced that it and Brett Moffitt had mutually parted ways after the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This ended a partnership that began in 2020 and featured 21 top-10 finishes and two top-fives.

Multiple guest drivers have since controlled the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro. This list includes Ty Dillon (one start), Blaine Perkins (four starts), Parker Retzlaff (three starts), Brandon Brown (one start), and Sage Karam (two starts).

Our Motorsports has not provided any further updates about its 2023 lineup, the number of entries that it will feature, and if Alfredo will return to the No. 23. This is nothing out of the ordinary considering that the team waited until December to provide details about its 2022 lineup.