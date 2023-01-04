Jordan Anderson Racing Expands With 2 New Drivers

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is making a pair of big moves for 2023. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team is expanding with two new, full-time drivers.

Team President Jordan Anderson announced the news on Wednesday, January 4. He revealed that Parker Retzlaff will replace Myatt Snider in the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro while Jeb Burton will bring the No. 27 over from Our Motorsports.

The announcement also provided details about some of the primary partners. Alsco Uniforms and Solid Rock Carriers will continue to support Burton as he joins the team for the first time. Meanwhile, FunkAway Extreme Odor Eliminator and Ponsse will serve as primary partners for Retzlaff as he competes full-time.

We’ve come a long way from where this journey started. So thankful to everyone that played a role in making this happen as our team expands to field two full time cars in the Xfinity Series for 2023 with @Parker79p and @JebBurtonRacing in the @jarnascar Chevy Camaros. pic.twitter.com/BdoyBlMnpN — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) January 4, 2023

“Trusting the process and looking forward on this journey has been such a key element to the growth of our team the last two seasons,” Anderson said in a press release. “From where this all started after a rainout at Daytona that sidelined us for several months, having to change up the entire model and structure of how we envisioned our race team, to where we are today — and all the incredible drivers and partners that have gotten us to this point — is truly a blessing and a dream come true.

“Expanding to two full-time Xfinity Series cars was always a goal of ours internally, and seeing it come to life with Parker, Jeb and so many great people behind the scenes, has us all equally excited.”

Burton Teased This Announcement Earlier in the Day

There have been questions about Burton’s 2023 plans since October 28, 2022, when he announced that he would part ways with Our Motorsports after one season. He has teased an announcement multiple times, including on the morning of January 4 when he tweeted out five pens.

Burton will now join his third team in three years after finishing the 2022 season 16th in the championship standings. He will pursue his second career Xfinity Series win, as well as a return to the playoffs.

Burton has achieved some success in the Xfinity Series, and he will have an opportunity to do so once again at Jordan Anderson Racing. He will bring some more experience to the team after reaching 109 career starts in 2022, and he will be the elder statesman in the lineup.

The team has only been in existence since 2021, and it hasn’t celebrated in Victory Lane just yet. Though a variety of drivers have combined for 10 top-10 finishes and three top-fives. Tyler Reddick and Jordan Anderson each secured fifth-place finishes in 2021 while Snider finished second at Portland International Raceway in 2022.

Retzlaff Will Have a Full-Time Opportunity

The 2022 season marked the first time that Retzlaff took part in a national series race. The Wisconsin native made one start in the Camping World Truck Series and nine in the Xfinity Series.

Retzlaff turned heads with his part-time schedule. He secured one top-10 finish for RSS Racing in what was only his second career start. He added three 21st-place finishes and a 16th-place finish for Our Motorsports while replacing Brett Moffitt in the No. 02 Chevrolet.

Retzlaff will now return to the Xfinity Series, albeit on a full-time basis. He will join Jordan Anderson Racing, and he will compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. He will also reunite with Burton after working alongside the veteran in 2022.

“I am truly humbled to be given this opportunity to race full-time with JAR Bommarito Autosport,” Retzlaff said in a press release. “Without great partners like Funkaway and Ponsse I would not be in the position today to compete at this level of American motorsport.

“Jordan and John [Bommarito] have assembled a great team for me, and I know with everyone’s hard work in the off-season, we will be in a great position to have a fast car when we unload at Daytona come February.”